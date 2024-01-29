Northern and interstate buyers push NSW cattle prices higher

Red-hot feedlot competition has forced up cattle prices at saleyards on the back of dearer trends in recent weeks.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator surged to 649 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) on Monday afternoon which was 25.5c/kg higher than the same time last week.
The NSW Feeder Steer Indicator climbed 13c/kg (liveweight) in the past week to settle at 349c/kg, while heavy steer averages in NSW surged past 300c/kg to hit 305c/kg.
The surge in prices at Wagga Wagga's weekly prime cattle sale on Monday was a big contributor to the lift in trends across the state.
The Wagga price rise was fuelled by stronger bidding from feedlot and export buyers according to Meat and Livestock Australia.
"The much stronger competition showed across the various categories of cattle, leaving local processors on the sidelines, unable to keep pace with the higher prices offered by lot feeder buyers," MLA reported.
"Restocking activity was minimal, due to limited numbers of lighter weight steers and heifers."
Both feeder heifers and steers were on average 15c/kg to 25c/kg dearer depending on weight.
MLA reported the 330kg to 400kg feeder heifers topped at 339c/kg, while medium-weight feed steers secured prices between 310c/kg and 367c/kg.
By comparison, a few trade cattle sold from 291c/kg to 344c/kg.
Processors chasing export weight cattle also pushed the market up 30c/kg.
"The demand from Queensland for top-notch bullocks exhibited stronger strength, resulting in heavy bullocks being traded within the range of 295c/kg to 346c/kg," MLA reported.
Heavy heifers topped at 334c/kg.
Export weight cattle surged another 25c/kg at Maitland's weekly market on Monday, while trade stock was firm to 10c/kg dearer.
Bowe and Lidbury agent Rodney McDonald, Maitland, said there were not many light cattle offered at the sale and most ranged from 300kg to 450kg.
He said as the cattle got heavier, so too did the market trend.
"Yearling steers topped at 385c/kg and there was plenty of weight in that bracket," Mr McDonald said.
"There was fantastic competition from feedlots."
Mr McDonald said in the grown steer bracket, those that went to slaughter topped at 290c/kg, while those bought by the feedlots hit 320c/kg.
The usual buyers were active at the Forbes weekly market on Monday, but they had to raise their rates to earn a place on the buyers' rail.
Yearling steers lifted 7c/kg to 14c/kg across the fair quality yarding.
MLA quoted the feedlots as paying from 290c/kg to 358c/kg, while well-finished lines selling to processors sold from 305c/kg to 327c/kg.
The feeder heifer prices were 19c/kg dearer and topped at 336c/kg, while processors paid as much as 323c/kg for yearling heifers.
Meanwhile, yearling steers at Tenterfield surged to a top of 400c/kg during its sale on Monday morning.
Harold Curry Stock and Station Agents auctioneer Matthew Duff, Tenterfield, said it was a mixed quality yarding, but all the buyers were present and operating.
He said yearling heifers also attracted competition for between 180c/kg and 327c/kg.
"The grown steers were dearer and topped at 406c/kg," Mr Duff said.
Tamworth prime cattle market on Monday was buoyed by competition from northern feedlot interest.
"There was a vast range in quality through the light and medium weights which accounted for a large price range," MLA reported.
"The heavy weight feeder steers were keenly sought by northern interests to also show a slightly dearer trend.
"Well finished heavy yearling steers to the trade remained firm with some quality related price change."
Most of the yearling feeder steers topped at 369c/kg, while processors paid to 340c/kg for the heavier pens.
Grown steers to feed sold to dearer trends, according to MLA with premiums for the two-tooth lines which topped at 371c/kg.
Processors competed strongly on the well-finished heavy weights up to eight-teeth with trends dearer to a top of 330c/kg.
