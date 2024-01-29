The Land
Home/Markets

Northern and interstate buyers push NSW cattle prices higher

KB
By Karen Bailey
Updated January 29 2024 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator surged to 649 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) on Monday afternoon. File picture.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator surged to 649 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) on Monday afternoon. File picture.

Red-hot feedlot competition has forced up cattle prices at saleyards on the back of dearer trends in recent weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.