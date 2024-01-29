Keeping an eye on markets

Long time sheep producers, Geoff Bucknell, his wife Sam, and son Tom, can't speak more highly of the Poll Dorset and Dohne breeds which they utilise in their prime lamb operation at Inverell.
The Bucknell's run 8000 breeding ewes on the family's 3600 hectare New England aggregation.
"We run sheep and background cattle on Bukkulla Station, north of Inverell. It's our main operation, and we have a second place east of Inverell, Elmore Station, where we run about 400 Angus cows in addition to more breeding ewes," Geoff Bucknell said.
"We also have irrigation on Elmore, where we grow lucerne for hay production and lamb fodder," he said.
"We now, through Tom's input, utilise more technology with Agriwebb and Farmbot to intensify grazing management through pasture budgeting and rotational grazing.
"In addition we use our own feedlot to finish lambs or ease pasture impact."
The family has been using both Poll Dorset and Dohne rams for the past 15-20 years, having previously run Merinos at Lightning Ridge.
"Prime lamb production, although admittedly quite labour intensive, has proven to be our most profitable enterprise," Mr Bucknell said.
"Most of our lambs last year yielded just under 50 per cent. We run Dohne ewes and put Poll Dorsets, from quality studs such as Yasloc, Glen Innes, over the majority of our breeding flock for fat lamb production," he said.
There were forward contracts put out in December for $6/kg which, in the middle of summer, I thought was quite encouraging. Let's hope the $6 in summer is a good sign for the autumn and winter, when we sell most of our lambs and when the market seems to improve.- Geoff Bucknell, Bukkulla Station, Inverell
"Over the remainder we use Dohne rams for a self-replacing flock. We used to send lambs to Victoria but freight costs are proving prohibitive.
"Most of our Poll Dorset/Dohne lambs go to Thomas Foods International, Tamworth, but we do monitor markets, including southern."
With that market in mind, Mr Bucknell said they aimed to turn off heavier 27 kilogram (dwt) lambs which was generally achievable on the undulating black and red soil country of the New England.
"We run our sheep mainly on improved pastures, including lucerne and temperates, with an annual rainfall of 750mm at Bukkulla Station," he said.
"Lamb prices were very high over the last two years but came back to $4.50/kg late in 2023.
"There were forward contracts put out in December for $6/kg which, in the middle of summer, I thought was quite encouraging. Let's hope the $6 in summer is a good sign for the autumn and winter, when we sell most of our lambs and when the market seems to improve."
With a single joining in autumn, the Bucknell's lamb in September, lamb mark mid-October, and last year they weaned early before Christmas.
"We usually jet, vaccinate and drench our lambs when weaning. Early weaning is just a bit easier on our pastures."
The Bucknell's utilise Poll Dorsets from the Say family's Yasloc Poll Dorset and White Suffolk stud.
"This line produces low birth weight with strong growth and an excellent carcase," Mr Bucknell said.
"The solid Dohne ewe line is continually improving with input and rams purchased from the Clonan family's Alfoxton stud, Armidale," he said.
Mr Bucknell said two years ago they invested in a new ProWay woolshed and yards, which was labour efficient, and indicative of his family's confidence in the sheep game.
