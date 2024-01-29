The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Keeping an eye on markets

Linda Mantova
By Linda Mantova
January 30 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Bucknell, Bucknell Grazing Company, Inverell, with a paddock of early weaned 2023 drop first cross lambs, running on his family's New England property, Bukkulla Station. Picture supplied
Tom Bucknell, Bucknell Grazing Company, Inverell, with a paddock of early weaned 2023 drop first cross lambs, running on his family's New England property, Bukkulla Station. Picture supplied

Long time sheep producers, Geoff Bucknell, his wife Sam, and son Tom, can't speak more highly of the Poll Dorset and Dohne breeds which they utilise in their prime lamb operation at Inverell.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Mantova

Linda Mantova

Journalist

Ag Features and Special Publications

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.