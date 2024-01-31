Young designer's love of wool

Dechen Kandro's loves are fashion and storytelling - and now wool - put the three together and you have a budding costume designer.
The 16-year-old from Uralla made the fashion industry sit up and take notice in 2022, winning the Secondary School category of the annual Fleece to Fashion awards held in Armidale, as well as winning the overall award for her Chanel-Inspired entry.
Creating a 1960's Dior-inspired formal dress from 97 per cent Merino wool and 3pc elastomeric, Dechen won the category again in November last year.
Sewing from age nine, Dechen has now fallen in love with wool. She told The Land that she really hadn't used the natural fibre much before entering her first ever competition in 2022, but now was an avid fan of the fleece.
"Ever since I started making my design in 2022, I think wool has become my favourite fabric. It's such a lovely fibre to work with," she said.
"Before entering the Fleece to Fashion awards I didn't have much knowledge of wool other than what I'd learnt at school, but my experience with it has been so positive and the awards just gave me an opportunity to be so creative with it. I feel very lucky in that sense, so I would say that wool is now my favourite fibre. It's so lovely and versatile. You can use it for so many different things. I think the awards really displayed that."
The Year 12 student at Uralla Central School has a big future ahead, rubbing shoulders with many fashion icons at the recent event, including judges and designers Jonathan Ward and Akira Isogawa.
"I did a textiles subject in Year 10, but I've mostly sewn in my own time. I met a fabulous dress maker locally, Rita Showell, and she has been teaching me for many years: she is like family now," Dechen said.
She is currently undertaking a Certificate 3 in Design Fundamentals, specialising in fashion, through the White House Institute of Design in Sydney, as well as making the 2023 HSC Distinguished Achievers list in Visual Arts.
When asked how she gets her inspiration for her outfits, Dechen explains that she first puts down some designs on paper.
"I'm very artistic, so I try anything on paper, and even if I don't like the overall design, I will take aspects of it that I like and try and incorporate it into something later. I generally look at photos in magazines and runway collections by established designers, and Dior is my favourite designer," she said.
Dechen hopes to get into costume design upon completion of her studies, and already has plans in the works for next year's entry.
"I love literature and storytelling, so costume design is the amalgamation of both fashion and storytelling."
