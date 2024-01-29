Time to ditch 'fashion'

Joan Johnston, a creative director in the British luxury textiles sector, wrote a great piece recently on "quiet luxury", a recent consumer trend centred on the intrinsic value of well-crafted, lasting goods rather than showy branding.
Joan's own brand, Ava Innes, is a perfect example of that concept. To me, it's a no brainer that true luxury is not about bling, glitz and labels, however expensive, but the genuine sense of awe and wonder you get when wearing or using something made from the finest materials and by expert craftsmanship.
Sometimes, "quiet luxury" is not expensive. We have a local basket maker, still using willow from nearby, who makes and sells occasionally at our local Christmas Market. His prices are enough for him and affordable for us.
We have a local charcoal maker too. Barbecues in the summer are fuelled by wood from local coppices. I also have some fine old table linen, made in the UK 100 years ago, left to me by my grandmother. Still in use.
All these products are, to me, as much about "quiet luxury" as an unlabelled Savile Row suit. So how do we get this out into the wider fashion world?
How do we change "fast fashion" so completely that people compete to see how often and for how long they can wear an item?
Maybe by no longer calling fashion, fashion!
By its very nature, the word means something in vogue at a particular moment - the very opposite, surely, of sustainable textiles which should be crafted to last for years.
If we want people to wear our clothes and truly value them, then that word has to go. It's tainted and carries too much baggage.
Apparel is an ugly substitute but has the value of neutrality. I know farmers are anything but fashion icons. At this time of year in particular (it's winter right now in England), we look like walking bundles of cloth with a pair of eyes just visible between layers designed to keep out the cold, wind and rain!
But, we do scrub up well and enjoy looking good as much as the next person. Some, like me, produce that magical slow fibre called Merino wool.
My daily attire just now comprises three layers of Merino with a 20-year-old coat made from British wool on top. Initial outlay on all these clothes is quite high compared to synthetic equivalents, but all will last, are repairable and all biodegradable (minus zips).
My "going out" clothes are similar. Made to last. This year I have bought no new clothes for myself and only "quietly luxurious" clothes as gifts for others. Despite temptations!
Can I do it next year? Who knows.
LESLEY PRIOR, Tellenby Merinos and council member of The Campaign for Wool, Devon, UK.
What's the point of a Senate inquiry into supermarket pricing?
As we have seen in the past, if the government of the day wants to ignore findings, they are buried and never enacted.
Never has there been a better example than the Senate inquiry into the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, conducted in 2015. From the start, it was obvious to many this plan was built on political motives, not environmental ones.
Many flaws in the plan were identified at the 2015 inquiry, with more than 30 recommendations which could have improved its implementation. But they did not suit the political narrative of Labor and the Greens, while the Coalition did not have the numbers in the Senate to enact legislation to support the recommendations.
I suspect any attempt to pull greedy and powerful supermarket companies into line from this inquiry will have the same result.
Meanwhile, the Basin Plan, which senators wanted to improve in 2015, goes from bad to worse.
The Albanese Government will rip huge additional quantities of water away from food production, but due to complexities of water delivery there will be limited environmental benefit.
The best way to keep supermarket prices down is to support our farmers.
SHELLEY SCOULLAR, Albury.
The federal Labour government had fallen flat on its face and its deceitful idea to reduce meat and grocery prices has backfired.
It all fits into place now. In September 2023, the Minister for Agriculture Murray Watt spoke on the ABC where he said "we are going into a prolonged period of drought".
I rang the ABC a number of times and wanted them to challenge this ridiculous statement by the federal minister for agriculture.
l also tried to get the newspapers to do an article on the fact that our three major dams Dartmouth, Hume and Eildon, were all spilling unprecedented volumes at the same time, meaning it would be a good story instead of all the doom and gloom.
We saw record numbers of sheep being sold and cattle prices plummeted to l think to the lowest price on record.
Diesel was also at $2 a litre. All this was to force the price of meat and vegetables down, but instead, all it did was reduce the price farmers received and will give little confidence or encouragement for young farmers to take on farming.
It's an absolute joke to think the Labour government can do anything with the supermarkets or the meat processors.
Let me tell you Murray Watt, l have faced the challenges of many droughts, and a drought is when you've had two or three bad seasons and it hasn't rained for a considerably long period.
MALCOLM CARSON, Docker, Vic.
