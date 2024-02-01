Protect livestock from toxic summer weeds

Ensuring there is other feed available in the paddock is a top tip to keep livestock from opting to eat toxic weeds.
Local Land Services district vet Linda Searle, Deniliquin, said this time of year the most abundant weed in the paddock was heliotrope (Heliotropium europaeum), more commonly known as caterpillar weed.
Other weeds prevalent include Panicum grasses, known as hairy panic or witchgrass, and Cathead Tribulus terrestis, known as bindi, caltrop or three corner jack.
Dr Searle said the primary issue with livestock ingesting the weeds was liver damage which could lead to photosensitisation or chronic copper toxicity.
She said chronic copper toxicity was usually a result of repeated ingestion of weeds over time.
"Older sheep tend to be the ones where you can see it because they've had that damage from a couple of different summers," she said.
"The liver damage might happen now but you might see the chronic copper toxicity in the future. The liver damage stops the liver storing the copper properly leading to it being released into the blood.
"This often occurs when dietary copper is high, such as when they are eating sub clover."
Whereas Dr Searle said photosensitisation can occur much quicker, depending on how much the animal ingests.
"In the very early stages photosensitisation looks a lot like sunburn," she said.
"You'll see swelling and reddening of the poorly pigmented or less covered areas so around the nose, the face, the feet, or in cattle anywhere that doesn't have pigment - particularly along the backbone in Fresians.
"As it gets worse the skin can dry and fall off."
Dr Searle said nothing could be done for the underlying liver damage, however the secondary effects of photosensitisation could be managed.
"What you can do is take them off green feed and put them somewhere shady," she said.
"There are also anti-inflammatory and antibiotics if they've got secondary things going on.
"Basically if you catch them at that really early stage where they're just starting to get a bit swollen and red and take them off you might get away with not needing to do anything else but if they've got to that further stage they probably need a vet to come and look at them."
Dr Searle said some types of livestock are more inclined to eat the weeds than others with them usually being fairly unpalatable.
"Anything can be toxic if you have enough of it," she said.
"So having something else in the mix is often really helpful. If the only green feed in the paddock is weeds make sure they have access to other feed so that they're not hungry, and they're not looking for those weeds."
Dr Searle said sometimes the weeds can become a little bit more palatable after spraying, before the plant fully dies off and the animal could be more inclined to eat them.
She said observing the animals and moving them if noticing signs was also important.
