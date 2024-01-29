Where is the sense in sheep eID?

There has been a lot of discussion in both The Land and Queensland Country Life recently about the relative merits of low frequency and ultra high frequency electronic identification (EID) tags for sheep.
The second option looks the best to me, but I strongly disagree with the need for either of them. EIDs were promoted by quarantine authorities as the bee's knees to control a foot and mouth disease outbreak.
Comparisons were drawn with the UK's failure to control FMD when in fact it did not have any identification, property of origin or otherwise. Similar comparisons were drawn with EIDs in cattle 20-odd years ago.
However, as a registered veterinarian since 1961 and chair of NSW Farmers Exotic Disease Committee for several decades, it is my opinion that EIDs in sheep will not make it any easier to trace sheep movements in an FMD outbreak, nor will it hasten the eradication or control of the disease.
The main argument for the switch to EID was an analysis of an exercise by NSW Department of Primary Industries in tracing sheep movements with visual tags compared to the Victorian DPI analysis.
I have been told by colleagues that the NSW analysis was bound to fail because not enough personell were allocated to the job to allow it to succeed.
Proponents of EID argue that the devices can double their value by allowing sheep producers to record different traits allocated to a particular sheep. However, those producers already doing this have had to also have visual tags in case the EID tag falls out or stops working.
When and if EIDs come in, I will only be inserting them in sale sheep on the way to the yards or otherwise. I have four lots of sheep, and I use a coloured tag with the property name on one side and the PIC on the other to identify which mob they are from and a "year colour" wrap-around tag in the other ear to tell me their age.
So if I observe a sheep or group of sheep while travelling around the property, I don't have to catch them, scan them, log into a computer to see if they have strayed - I have that information the minute I can identify the visual tag colour.
Another argument against insertion at lamb marking is attrition. Nearly every sheep producer has a yearly loss of around 10 per cent. At several cents a sheep that won't hurt, but at $2-$3 it will add up.
Surely sheep producers are waking up to this nonsense and as a group need to protest a bit louder or their lives will be unnecessarily complicated for no useful purpose.
PETER CARTER, "Umagarlee", Wellington.
The article "Cassilis Camp Concerns" (The Land, December 14, p6) stated that Energy Co held a pop-up session in Cassilis once the EIS was released. This was inaccurate as the only pop-up session Energy Co has held in Cassilis was earlier in the year and was regarding the proposed transmission line route.
At no time has Energy Co discussed the proposed workers' camp, the transport route through Cassilis, or the other social and economic implications of its development on the local community of Cassilis. The EIS was the first document that brought these details to the attention of the residents.
It is also difficult to understand how rural communities will be able to consult in an effective manner when the NSW Department of Planning and Environment's Draft Energy Policy framework states that the significant number of new renewables energy projects require clear guidance and robust planning policy for a fast and measured roll-out of energy generation and transmission infrastructure. This appears to be more about speeding up the approval process.
With the renewable energy developmental impacts not evenly spread across the state and some regional communities pressured into change without adequate consultation, the government will be faced with more backlash, community frustration and anger in its endeavour to meet the 2030 climate targets.
JANE HEGARTY, Cassilis District Development Group chair.
Regarding the article, "Do we really want cheaper meat?" (The Land, Dcember 7, p22), AMIC general manager, Tim Ryan, is reported as saying: "At a retail level consumers have clearly been willing to pay $50/kg for cutlets".
How much more lamb would have been sold if cutlets were $35/kg and beef T-bones $28/kg instead of $39/kg, which beef has been all year. Pork cutlets at our local IGA have been $15-$20/kg all year, pork rolled roasts $10-$12/kg and whole cooked chickens at $10-$12 each.
The retail beef and lamb prices need to be competitive with pork and chicken, yet up to mid November lamb prices have fallen only 15-20pc and beef prices only 14pc for the whole year.
Over the same period, saleyard beef and cattle prices have fallen 60-70pc and only risen 15-20pc in the past month. These prices $2.30/kg for grown steers (liveweight) and $2.50-$3.50/kg (carcase weight) for lambs are not sustainable for livestock producers.
If these prices are being driven by market forces then there is either not enough competition at the saleyards, or there is a complete disconnect between saleyard and retail prices.
Clearly everyone in the red meat supply chain needs to get a fair share of the pie. For the past six months consumers have had to pay too much at the retail level, and producers, who are price takers, have not been getting a fair return.
I therefore disgagree with Tim Ryan "that commentary around domestic beef and lamb retail prices has not been healthy for the meat industry".
DON RIDLEY, "Pine Hill", Forbes.
With the first incident of fire ants spreading from Queensland to NSW, questions are rightly being asked - how did this happen?
We all know prevention would have been better than this painful "cure" we are now experiencing. Many local businesses and farmers want answers as to why biosecurity is not functioning properly.
As such, recent calls for more biosecurity funding and roadside checks seem to have fallen on deaf ears. No one is calling for a COVID-style border blockade, but it is clear more days of random checks of high-risk fire ant carriers would help send an important message to those thinking their actions are of no consequence.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries, which governs biosecurity, seems to be grossly underfunded and these measures continue to move towards an industry self-regulation model.
Sadly, it was mostly non-compliance that resulted in the failure of the Varroa mite containment program, which has brought ongoing devastation to the bee industry. One recent, and still very fresh lesson is that solely relying on people to do the right thing is highly flawed.
To date, the grand total of physical "border protection" measures has been a two-day roadside check named "Operation Victa" at Yelgun. Operation Victa did not cover the route from the border to Murwillumbah. Unfortunately, it was this route that seems to have let fire ants cross into NSW.
What these two days of checks did do is demonstrate how open the border is. With only 90 vehicles checked, several vehicles were found non-compliant and turned back to Queensland. We can safely assume based on these numbers that everyday dozens of high-risk vehicles are freely crossing the border.
In a meeting some months ago at Jannelle Saffins office in Lismore, a delegation from the Far North Coast Branch of NSW Farmers stressed the importance of better border biosecurity with the agricultural minister. The minister had announced $95 million in funding earlier in the year, but it seems the lion's share is allocated to controlling fire ants in Queensland.
CRAIG HUF, NSW Farmers Far North Coast branch chair.
