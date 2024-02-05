Feedlot feedback key to becoming a 'preferred supplier'

Feedlot feedback is an important metric for any beef enterprise that wishes to meet the market.
Preferred suppliers do just that and the stories of their success should inspire the rest.
In most business relationships the metric for doing a good job is clear: If stock don't meet expectations, buyers won't come back for more.
But the producer may be left wondering why some lines of cattle are mysteriously rejected.
For the big pastoral companies that might supply 300,000 head a year, feedlot performance and carcase feedback information is crucial in helping to guide large-scale operations.
It's just as important for small producers interested in being part of a reliable supply chain, where increasingly the costs for essential tasks like DNA testing, are being shared between preferred suppliers and processors.
As usual, the Wagyu sector is an early adopter in this space, given the value - and risk - that comes with this breed. To beef up profits of first cross animals the Australian Wagyu Association has introduced the Wagyu Feeder Check.
The program analyses genomic data using algorithms developed by the CSIRO using 8000 genotypes supplied by the Australian Wagyu Association with genomics lab operator Neogen Australia.
The cost-savings to the feedlot industry are enormous, with one in 10 first-cross Wagyu failing to meet the required marble score 5.
"Each of those animals will cost a feedlot $1000," says CEO of AWA Dr Matt McDonagh.
"By removing those animals that don't perform we can save the industry $20 million a year."
Using the same algorithms a feedlot can identify which animals are performing to the best of their ability.
In some cases feed time can be reduced by a quarter, to about 300 days, to deliver a minimum marble score 5 for less cost.
Independently funded through the AWA, the Wagyu Feed Check, was announced last April with take-up beginning from June and since that time, despite the cattle crash, 20,000 first-cross Wagyus have been inducted into the program.
AWA also pays producers and feedlotters for their data, at $5/hd with that information going back into the algorithm modelling.
Carcase weight, average daily gain, marble score, eye muscle area and rump fat are some of the data points that separate poor types from winners. Genetic merit scores for each trait and can be obtained at or before feedlot induction to improve animal management.
From a breeder perspective, previous carcase data has helped direct overall mob performance but there was no easy way to identify individual sires, whereas the feeder check uses NLIS tag data to trace-back to point of origin.
At a cost of $45 a head, including a fleshy ear-snip for DNA analysis, that animal's life history can be traced through to the finished product.
Comparing winners and losers with their sires and by sharing that information down the supply chain with breeders effective and rapid change can occur.
To encourage adoption of the feedcheck AWA is exploring ways that the initial $45 cost of registering stock can be shared by collaborative partnerships within the supply chain, especially between breeder and feedlot.
However, at the moment the lion's share of interest, and investment, is coming from the feedlots themselves, as they learn more about the cattle that will go through their feeding process and reduce the risk on predicted poor performers, while shortening feed times and making a better profit on the top feed converters.
Vertically integrated family enterprise Australian Country Choice has relied heavily on genomic and production data to drive genetic selection within its Wagyu program.
Ryan Carter, senior manager of southern breeding, said that "it has become increasingly apparent that continual analysis of this data, coupled with phenotypic assessment, is critical to producing a consistent and reliable product whilst continuing to grow scale of production.
"ACC have found the Wagyu Feeder Check to be an extremely helpful tool to evaluate our terminal progeny for specific production traits, allowing for informed decision-making well before carcass results are available."
Mr Ryan said comparison of kill results with Wagyu Feeder Check on the slaughtered steers demonstrated strong correlation between the molecular breeding value rank of each animal and their actual production outcome for each trait across the cohort.
To keep up with the knowledge, smaller producers need to get in on the data train or they face the real fear of losing a supply contract due to poor performance.
In the mainstream feeder job big producers who consign their calves directly are finding real value collating valuable data that is returned to those producers.
Usually kill data comes back as a .pdf file and individual pieces of information are easily lost. Adept breeders pour over Excel spreadsheets to compare sires with offspring carcase data.The reward is greater knowledge.
Now Queensland start-up Black Box Co offers a dash-board program that displays carcase data in .csv file format in visual terms, and groups relevant metrics for easier analysis.
The company's client services manager Edwina Warby says the subscription service does not own producer data, only displays it for them.
They are currently working with a number of breed societies including Australian Wagyu Association, and will include Wagyu Feeder Check data into its service.
"Using this technology we can see very fast acceleration in change," Ms Warby says.
Black Box Co is currently working on a QR code system for saleyard cattle, with breeder history instantly available with the click of a smart phone.
"This is all about giving producers the power to be a preferred supplier," Ms Warby said.
