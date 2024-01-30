The Punter: Sometimes boring is best

The Rural Funds Group (ASX code RFF) is a $1.8 billion investment fund that owns land and other agricultural assets which it leases to some of the biggest farming operations in the country, including AACo (AAC), Select Harvests (SHV) and Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), as well as unlisted heavyweights such as JBS Australia and Olam Orchards.
It averages the returns on farming across all produce and most states in Australia - good years and bad. It steadily pays dividends but with no great highs or lows in the share price. The Punter has looked at RFF in the past and shunned it as boring.
Given the performance of his portfolio over the past year, boredom would be better, so he has bought 1500 RFF at $2.04, ex-dividend. He has more than enough excitement with some of his other investments.
Two weeks ago shares in NeuRizer (NRZ), the would-be cheap urea producer, collapsed from 1.2 cents to 0.6 cents on news that its proposed joint venture partner had suspended negotiations. Suddenly, last Thursday in heavy trading, they almost tripled in price to a high of 1.7 cents, before settling back to 1.2 cents.
That prompted a query from the ASX, to which the company gave the usual: "Sorry, don't know why."
Interestingly, the triumphant new directors at Phoslock (PET), the water treatment company, were holding no shares in the company when shareholders voted overwhelmingly to reject winding-up plans and to sack the then board last month. The new team of Fred Bart, Graeme Newing and Shawn van Boheemen have been shareholders in the past and aim to turn the company around.
PET shares remain suspended. The Punter will be interested to see if the trio buy back in.
With El Nino apparently trying to dry out the Indian Ocean instead of Australia, the Punter is selling his Duxton Water (D2O) at a small loss to pay for the RFF shares. He retains his Duxton 2026 options (D2OOA), exercisable at $1.92.
