The Land
Home/Cropping

Go hard on fire ants urge NSW cane growers

January 31 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW sugar producers are well aware of the potential economic cost of this pest to their state's economy, having seen colleagues battle the ants in cane fields at Rocky Point in southeast Queensland. File photo.
NSW sugar producers are well aware of the potential economic cost of this pest to their state's economy, having seen colleagues battle the ants in cane fields at Rocky Point in southeast Queensland. File photo.

Sugar cane producers on the Northern Rivers have called for a "proportionate public health and biosecurity response, with minimal red tape", aimed at total eradication of red imported fire ants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.