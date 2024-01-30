Go hard on fire ants urge NSW cane growers

Sugar cane producers on the Northern Rivers have called for a "proportionate public health and biosecurity response, with minimal red tape", aimed at total eradication of red imported fire ants.
"Learning to live with them is not an option," says chairman of the NSW Cane Growers Association Ross Farlow.
While praising initial NSW Government response to the southward incursion of red imported fire ants, sugar cane growers in the north of the state are calling for greater effort.
"There is a real sense of urgency and co-operation between the NSW Sugar Industry, DPI and National Fire Ant Eradication program staff, to eliminate this super pest from NSW," Mr Farlow says.
"Sugar producers are well aware of the potential economic cost of this pest to NSW economy, having seen their colleagues battle the ants in their cane fields at Rocky Point in southeast Queensland.
"American research puts the economic cost of imported fire ants to the United States economy at five billion US dollars each year - that does not take into account the loss of native species." he says.
"The NSW economy does not have the capacity to bear such an annual cost and nor do our farmers and local communities. We do not have the resources, expertise or will to tackle this super pest, introduced by others, on our own."
Agriculture Minister Tara Moriarty acted swiftly to impose a five-kilometre exclusion zone around the latest outbreak at Wardell.
"The five-kilometre exclusion zone is a reasonable response given the queen, in the winged and fertilised stage, can fly less than three km, with this distance dependant on her energy reserves. The 5km zone allows a concentration of effort and resources around an identified outbreak to maximise the chance of eradication" says Mr Farlow.
The Canegrowers Association has made a submission to the Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee calling on all governments and their agencies to take this super pest seriously; to allocate sufficient funds to its eradication; to increase specialist staff to existing eradication bodies and to expand public education campaigns to saturation levels.
Growers are requesting Government agencies work closely with farmer organisations to call meetings, disseminate information and utilise the physical assistance farmers can offer e.g. spraying, baiting, where required. They have also suggested the dissemination of fire ant education kits to schools and residents not only in exclusion zones but across the state.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.