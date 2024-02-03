Lilly the 'Wonder-cow' gives birth to 20th calf

Nancy Motbey's famous wonder cow, Lily, has just given birth to her 20th calf.
Lily was born in 2004, so for those keeping score, that's an average of one calf per year, an extraordinary accomplishment from an extraordinary animal who will have her 20th birthday celebration in November 2024.
Lily's unnamed bull calf was born on January 8 and is a perfect picture of health.
"For most cows, especially if they were milking cows, 12 years would be considered an old cow," Mrs Motbey said. "Lilly is an amazing girl, she's part Friesian so I think that's why she's got plenty of milk."
In September 2011, Lily gave birth to triplets, Nancy called them 'The Three Musketeers.'
In 2023, twins, a heifer and a bull.
Just about every year since then, Lily has birthed a calf into the world.
Lily's father was a purebred Simmental- bull from Nundle and her mother's background is a bit of a mystery as she was a rescue calf, however Mrs Motbey believes there is probably a genetic explanation for Lily's incredible longevity.
But it's also a testament to the wonderful life Lily has lived and the amazing care that Nancy and her family have given to her over the years.
"Ninety per cent of cows have a single birth - twins a remarkable occurrence, let alone triplets."
The chances of a cow having triplets is said to be one in 500,00: the chances of them being born alive is about one in two million.
Nancy has been breeding beef on 'Tandarra' an idyllic 150-acre property at Invergowrie for over 30 years.
It's all-natural for the Motbey's cows-no hormones.
The Motbey's lavish special care and attention towards their cattle has certainly paid dividends.
Mrs Motbey is hesitant to give the new bull a name as she is not sure he will stay on the farm, however, one thing she is certain about is that he has great DNA.
"Usually, Lily is as quiet as anything, but I can't get too close to her at the moment as she is very protective," Mr Motbey said.
"She is a fantastic mother, she has reared all of her calves exceptionally well, and all of them for the most part, have been perfectly healthy.
"We look forward to her 20th birthday in November, that will be very special indeed," Mrs Motbey said.
