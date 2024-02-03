Recognising our local Aussie heroes

Communities across Australia gathered to recognise the unique and wonderful country we call home last Friday.
Amidst annual debates about history, parades, fireworks, and flags, we sometimes lose sight of what Australia Day truly signifies - a celebration of the best of our nation and our local communities.
On Australia Day, while we reflect on our national identity and history, we also celebrate the unsung heroes who work tirelessly to make Australia a better place.
From those who received recognition through Australia Day Honours and those recognised as state and national Australians of the Year, to those awarded in their local communities by their councils.
People recognised by their local authority represent the best of what it means to be Australian. Irrespective of race, religion, gender or heritage, these people share the same core characteristic of giving back to their communities.
Take the NSW Local Hero, Angus Olsen, an illustrator and author from Katoomba.
The former Disney artist started drawing about his daughter's medical journey through cancer and turned a difficult experience into powerful artworks and books designed to help children understand their cancer treatments.
Through his collaboration with various charities, Angus has played a crucial role in developing resources and raising funds for childhood cancer research.
His story is a poignant reminder of the extraordinary individuals among us who contribute significantly to their community, their state, and our nation.
At a local level people are recognised for their work with community groups, charities, sport and cultural organisations. The people, like Angus, who work in their local communities for the common good.
In my own community of Deniliquin, we witnessed an impressive turnout of over 300 people, who came together to welcome new citizens and celebrate the local Australia Day Award winners.
Our Young Citizen of the Year, Madeline Weir, was recognised for her contribution to youth leadership while teacher, Anthony Michael was awarded for his leadership and involvement in multiple community organisations.
Other awards presented were for environmental and sports citizens of the year, community group and the arts and culture award.
These awards, and many others, are a reflection of the strength of community spirit in our nation. Australia is, after all, a collection of communities, each contributing to the fabric of our national identity.
The observance of Australia Day at all levels demonstrates that the betterment of Australia isn't solely confined to the state or federal parliaments or local governments.
Rather, it is propelled by the actions of everyday heroes in our communities. Each small step they take is a stride towards a brighter future for us all.
Congratulations to all who were recognised this year and thanks to all Australia Day award nominees for their efforts to make Australia a great place to live.
