ACCC inquiry is an 'overdue surprise'

The Prime Minister's announcement of an Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) inquiry into the supermarket retail sector came as an overdue surprise last Thursday, bringing calls for meaningful competition reform to a head.
There is no doubt the ACCC possesses significant powers to bring the sector to account, and I look forward to seeing a clear picture of supermarket pricing practices emerge through the commission's analysis of cost-of-production data.
By comparing the prices charged to consumers, the prices paid to farmers, and looking at the costs incurred, the inquiry should provide the detailed and likely damning insight into price gouging within the sector that the Emerson review cannot, by design, deliver.
Restricted exclusively to a review of the Food and Grocery Code, Emerson's review has inherent limits which mean an ACCC inquiry is the only logical step if a fair go for farmers - and a fair price for consumers - is ever to be achieved at the checkout.
Indeed, with three separate reviews into supermarket behaviour currently in train, there's much talk about the growing pressures farmers and families face in the supermarket supply chain. However, while this commitment to talk exists, the question remains: Is there commitment to change?
The ACCC's last review of supermarket prices was back in 2008, with its inquiry into retail prices for standard groceries. Clearly, there has been little tangible action since this review to make any real difference to the issues at play.
Last month, the review into the dispute resolution mechanism of the Food and Grocery Code ignored the ACCC's recommendation to install a more independent mechanism, continuing the mismanagement by the supermarkets themselves.
Fair prices for farmers and families are still nowhere in sight, and farmers have been forced to keep up with the demands of feeding our growing population with little reward for their innovation or efforts.
Consumers are under the pump while farmers are under real threat - so let's do something real about it.
