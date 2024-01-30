The Land
Versatile to celebrate 50 years in Australia

Paula Thompson
By Paula Thompson
January 31 2024 - 6:00am
The first delivery of a Versatile tractor into Australia took place on January 24, 1974. File picture.
The first Versatile tractor ever imported into Australia will be on display at a special event at Goondiwindi, Qld, to mark 50 years since it came into the country.

