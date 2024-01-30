GDP report reveals increase

The United States Commerce Department released the GDP report for Q4 last Thursday which revealed in the last quarter, GDP increased by an annualised 3.3 per cent.
The increase was much above the expectations of 2pc.
Consumption also increased.
That rise was most likely driven by an increase in spending which was not reflected by a similar increase in income.
The PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) Index data was also released last week on Friday and that data further cemented the information in Thursday's report.
In equity markets, the S&P 500 saw some modest returns and finished the week up by 1.06pc along with the tech heavy NASDAQ which closed on Friday up by 0.94pc. Meanwhile, the Australian ASX200 saw slightly better returns with a 1.81pc rally over the week.- Christopher Hindmarsh, JBWere Limited
The December core deflator went up by 17 basis points which helped bring down the three-month rate to 2pc per annum.
In Europe, the European Central Bank has been sending mixed messages regarding rate cuts.
On one hand, governing council member Kazimir mentioned there is no rush for a rate cut.
Meanwhile, Vice-President Guindos mentioned a potential rate cut is imminent in the near future dependent on the inflation data.
In Europe, equity markets saw positive returns with the Eurostoxx 600 rallying by 3.11pc over the week, along with Germany's DAX by 2.45pc.
London's FTSE also outperformed most indices by finishing 2.32pc higher.
In commodity markets, WTI and Brent Crude saw large rallies last week.
Brent rallied 6.35pc while WTI rose by 6.27pc.
Metals and bulk commodities also experienced a positive week on the back of news of more stimulus coming from China.
Furthermore, gold increased by 0.6pc over the week while thermal coal underperformed and fell by 0.7pc.
