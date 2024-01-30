The Land
GDP report reveals increase

By Christopher Hindmarsh
Updated February 1 2024 - 10:52am, first published January 31 2024 - 10:52am
The ASX200 rallied over the week. Picture via Shutterstock
The United States Commerce Department released the GDP report for Q4 last Thursday which revealed in the last quarter, GDP increased by an annualised 3.3 per cent.

