Aussie Hay Runners load up for another run on the back of a big fortnight

Aussie Hay Runners (AHR) have hit the ground running in 2024 with their next run set to reach its destination this week.
On the back of runs to the Upper Hunter and the Clarence Valley in the past fortnight, trucks loaded with premium hay will now descend on the Walgett Shire.
The run was organised in response to bushfires in late November 2023 in the area.
AHR is taking 27 trucks with 864 bales of hay, valued at $82,080, to Walgett with hay donations coming from all over Victoria.
Trucks will travel to West Wyalong on Thursday, February 1, before the convoy sets off via the Newell Highway on the morning of Friday, February 2.
They will travel through Parkes, Dubbo, Gilgandra, Gulargambone and Coonamble before arriving in Walgett by late afternoon.
READ ALSO:
AHR founder Linda Widdup said the organisation was extremely proud to help out the farmers in need.
"There are other areas in desperate for help and our logistics team are working hard planning and scheduling," she said.
"There's just so many farmers desperately needing our help in so many areas, so if you can, please make a donation - 100 per cent of your donation will be used to purchase hay."
The inaugural run into Walgett comes right after runs to the Upper Hunter and Clarence Valley.
In total, 372 landholders were assisted in those two runs when 123 trucks delivered 3936 bales of hay worth $373,920 to the two areas.
The runs are all made possible due to the support of the NSW Rural Assistance Authority, Scott Stevens and the Heyfield Lions Club, Ray Akers of Gippsland Hay Relief, along with the AHR team of volunteers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.