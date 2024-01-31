The Land
Water seller naming not good for basin communities

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated January 31 2024 - 1:57pm, first published 1:00pm
NSW Irrigators Council has sent a letter to federal Minister for Water Tanya Plibersek outlining it's displeasure at the naming of water entitlement sellers on the AusTender website.
NSW Irrigators Council has sent a letter to federal Minister for Water Tanya Plibersek outlining it's displeasure at the naming of water entitlement sellers on the AusTender website.

Water holders who took up the option to sell entitlements as part of the federal Government's Bridging the Gap voluntary water buybacks between March and May last year have been named publicly on the tenders.gov.au website.

Senior Journalist, The Land

