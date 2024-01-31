Controversial $152m solar farm on Bathurst's outskirts gets tick of approval

AN ambitious solar farm on the eastern outskirts of Bathurst has been approved - but strict conditions have been imposed.
The NSW Independent Planning Commission has announced its approval of the project, at Glanmire, but with conditions that include the "maintenance of the site's agricultural land capability to maximise current and future opportunities for dual land use".
The applicant is also required to "completely rehabilitate" the site at the end of the project.
The loss of farming land was one of the main reasons cited by the Glanmire Action Group and by state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole in their opposition to the $152 million solar farm.
The project will be located about seven kilometres east of Bathurst, adjacent to the Great Western Highway.
The Department of Planning and Environment completed what was described as a whole-of-government assessment of the Glanmire Solar Farm in November last year, while hosting two public meetings around the same time.
The Independent Planning Commission was the consent authority for the solar farm because at least 50 people objected to the proposed development.
The commission says its three-member panel - chair Sheridan Coakes, Richard Pearson and Chris Wilson - met with key stakeholders, conducted a site inspection and locality tour, held a public meeting and received 55 written submissions from the community.
The panel ultimately determined to grant development consent to the project.
The commission found that the proposed site is "suitable for renewable energy development, given its topography, solar resources, avoidance of major environmental constraints, access to the regional road network, and its proximity to existing and planned electricity transmission networks".
The commission said it acknowledged concerns raised by some members of the community and imposed strict conditions of consent to mitigate a number of the issues raised.
These conditions require the applicant to revise the layout plan to increase minimum setbacks to 30 metres from the western and eastern boundaries of the site.
The conditions also require a robust vegetation buffer and the maintenance of the site's agricultural land capability to maximise current and future opportunities for dual land use.
The applicant must engage appropriately with the local council and community during construction and operation and completely rehabilitate the site at the end of the project, according to the commission.
The commission says these and other conditions of consent are designed to:
The proposal had been heavily rejected by neighbouring landholders and a group of community members who created the Glanmire Action Group with over 100 objections submitted against the proposal.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said he shares in the community's disappointment.
"Farmers have a target on their backs, nowhere is safe from these money hungry companies ready to chew up agricultural land," Mr Toole said.
"I wouldn't call it a renewable project, it's a ruinable project. These projects are ruining farming practices, ruining livelihoods and ruining prime agricultural land that is vital for feeding and clothing NSW.
"I've continued to share the community's concerns in relation to the proposed solar farm project at Glanmire and its impact on prime agricultural land and I'll continue to advocate for any regional community who don't want these industrial factories in their backyards.
"It is clear we have a city-focused Government that will rubber stamp whatever project necessary to reach their ridiculous promises. It's a cash grab at any cost rather than looking at a sustainable energy solution that doesn't negatively impact farming communities.
"The former NSW Government created Regional Energy Zones for a reason, these are locations identified to best suit the needs of renewable projects. Proposals that appear outside of these zones and gain objection from the community should never be approved."
Glanmire Action Group spokesperson Karyn Taylor said the community feels betrayed.
"This land is part of the food bowl of NSW, it is feeding the people of this country and now it will become an industrial waste land," Ms Taylor.
"This group has been well organised and well-funded at the detriment of our own wellbeing, yet we were still ignored by the NSW IPC, the Labor Government and even our local council.
"There are alternatives available that don't impact farmers and their land, the Government should be looking at providing subsidies for roof top solar and batteries instead."
The Glanmire Action Group is now considering next steps.
