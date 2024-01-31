Angus steers averaging 638 kilograms to $2000 at Ray White Tamworth sale

A pen of 12 Angus steers, averaging 638 kilograms, sold for $2000, setting up a great start for the Ray White Rural & Livestock annual feature store cattle sale at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange.
Offered by Geoff Birchnell, 3R Beef, Loomberah, the steers opened at $1800 and reached the sale price of $2000 within moments.
One of the highlights of the sale was the quality and large lines offered by the vendors.
Mr Birchnell said 75mm of rain in December and about 100mm in January had set up the seasons and preparation of the steers; however, he conceded more rain, which would soon be handy.
One of the largest lines offered was 300 Angus and black baldy steers, offered by Bibbaringa, Holbrook, aged between 14 to 16 months.
First under the hammer was a pen of 26, averaging 391kg, topping at $1570, with a pen of 28, averaging 349kg; a pen of 24, averaging 417kg, made $1710; a making $1490.
Edenhope, Wallabadah put four pens of Angus steers up, including a pen of 13 averaging 484kg and 11 averaging 447 that sold for $1840. A pen of 25, averaging 442kg, made $1800, and a smaller pen of five, averaging 413kg, made $1590.
Ross and Hayden Turnbull, Eulourie, Upper Horton, offered about 230 steers and heifers with a pen of 20 steers, averaging 445kg, making $1880 early in the sale. Another pen of 14, averaging 419kg, was bought by Wyalla feedlots for $1760.
"We save our cattle for this sale every year," Mr Turnbull said, "so far it's been a good decision."
Brightling Park, Mullaley offered 44 steers. A pen of 11, averaging 480kg, was bought by Wyalla Feedlots for $1900, a pen of 24, averaging 417kg, made $1710 and a pen of 9, averaging 391kg, made $1600.
Uralla, Murrurundi sold 60 steers, including a pen of 20, averaging 405kg for $1660, a pen of 25, averaging 387kg for $1600 and 15, averaging 370kg for $1520.
Montague, Narrabri, made $1900 for 13 steers, averaging 493kg, while 18, averaging 461kg, made $1850, and then a pen of 24, averaging 422, made $1710.
Tyringham, Ebor was another of the volume vendors, with lines of Angus, black-baldy and Hereford steers.
A pen of 34 Angus steers, averaging 308kg made $1340, while a pen of 26 black-baldy steers made $1330.three other pens of black-baldy steers averaging between 266kg and 300 were priced between $1160 and $1280 with agents from Roma, Queensland, actively bidding on them.
Hereford steers, averaging 317kg from Tyringham, made $1230, while a pen of 21, averaging 300kg, made $1210. Three other pens, totalling 66, of Herefords from the same vendor, ranging in average weight from 282kg to 301kg, all sold for $1170.
In the heifer section, Glenrowan, Willala, west of Gunnedah, sold two pens of 20 Angus, averaging 409kg for $1540 followed by a pen of 26, averaging 364kg for $1390. Another pen of 27, averaging 366kg, made $1440, while a pen of 12, averaging 388kg, made $1480.
Killara Feedlot, Quirindi was active in the first 10 or more pens of heifers, securing most of them in spirited bidding duels.
Glenrowan made $180 for a pen of 12, averaging 388kg, while a pen of 27, averaging 366kg, made $1440.
Eulourie, Upper Horton, sold a pen of 24, averaging 381kg, for $1470, while a pen of 11, averaging 384kg, made $1440. A third pen of 26, averaging 329kg, made $1380.
Barretts Creek, Upper Horton, made $1340 for 14 heifers averaging 330kg, while Tocal, Loomberah, sold a pen of 16 Angus heifers averaging 373kg for $1380 and a pen of 15 of the same weight for $1420.
More to come
