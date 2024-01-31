The Land
Angus steers averaging 638 kilograms to $2000 at Ray White Tamworth sale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated January 31 2024 - 6:33pm, first published 6:00pm
Geoff Birchnell, 3R Beef, Loomberah and Scott Simshauser, Ray White Tamworth and the pen of 12 steers that sold for $2000. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
Geoff Birchnell, 3R Beef, Loomberah and Scott Simshauser, Ray White Tamworth and the pen of 12 steers that sold for $2000. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain

A pen of 12 Angus steers, averaging 638 kilograms, sold for $2000, setting up a great start for the Ray White Rural & Livestock annual feature store cattle sale at the Tamworth Regional Livestock Exchange.

