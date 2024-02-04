Rapid drought recovery requires top quality pastures

Looking back to October 2023, many areas were droughty after a long dry late autumn, winter and early spring.
Combined with dire forecasts of an ongoing El Nino, many were purchasing fodder and offloading livestock.
Fortunately, for a large number of properties in these seasonally affected areas, good rains were received from early November 2023 onwards.
Importantly, pasture recovery speed varied from rapid to slow with much depending on pasture type, previous pasture management, soil type, as well as how much rain one received.
While it is important to appreciate not everyone received good recovery rains, it is also important to assess if recovery rate can be improved to better cope with future long dry periods.
Lucerne, tropical grasses, and in northern areas tropical perennial legumes, all have the capacity to recover quickly after a long, dry period, from a seasonal break occurring from mid-spring to mid-autumn.
In warmer areas, the recovery time slot is even greater for these species.
For example, NSW Department of Primary Industries research at Tamworth has documented tropical grass recovery at 130 kilograms per hectare, per day, drymatter basis.
That can quickly build into more than one tonne per hectare and even over 4t/ha within a very short period.
Retained groundcover is an important part of fast recovery when a long dry period breaks with significant rains.
Again the Tamworth research, led by Dr Suzanne Boschma, showed tropical grass with retained stubble quickly recovered to over 4t/ha because of good groundcover compared to less than 1t/ha from lucerne with no retained groundcover.
These differences were recorded with the breaking of the drought in January-February 2020.
Previous grazing management also commonly has a large impact of perennial plants drought recovery, or recovery rate, after a significant dry period.
Perennial plants like lucerne, native or tropical grasses, recover far quicker if they have good levels of root reserves.
This explains why most perennials benefit from allowing them to grow to the flowering stage - at least once a year if possible.
As a perennial recovers from grazing, it initially draws down on root reserves and then rebuilds them.
This does not mean perennials require a quick graze combined with a long recovery period.
However, research tends to support that perennials do benefit, production-wise as well as persistence-wise, from not constantly grazing over an extended period as well as being given an opportunity to rebuild root reserves via appropriate rest periods.
And on top of that, combine grazing with retention of good groundcover levels.
Soil type differences can also be significant for speed of recovery when a drought or long dry period breaks.
That is not a choice for properties with little variation is soil types.
But if a property has variable soil types, establishing perennial pastures on the lighter soils makes good sense.
They can recover from light falls of rain, perhaps even as low as five millimetres, whereas a heavy soil may need at least a 40mm rain event - over a few days at least - to stimulate good pasture recovery.
Sometimes light soil parts of properties recover months ahead of heavy soil areas because of only light rain events.
The time of the year when a long dry ends also has a baring on recovery speed of various pasture types.
For example, especially in slopes and plains areas, temperate perennials are going into their summer dormancy period if a rainfall break happens after a long dry occurs after mid spring.
In contrast, a tropical grass - native or introduced - is in its ideal stage to quickly recover.
Likewise winter annual-only species, like clovers and annual ryegrass, won't recover until the following autumn break and will mainly only grow weeds from the late spring and summer rains.
Good pasture recovery is also dependent on soil fertility.
For example, if legumes have not thrived in years leading up to a long dry, nitrogen levels are likely to be low and hence grass recovery will be slower and poorer in quality.
If deficiencies like sulphur and phosphorus have not been addressed, legumes will not build soil nitrogen.
Next week: Lessons from 2023, tips for 2024
Bob Freebairn is an agricultural consultant based at Coonabarabran. Email robert.freebairn@bigpond.com or contact (0428) 752 149.
