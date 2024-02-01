The Land
Home/News

Investigation underway following fatal factory accident

By Staff Reporters
February 1 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to the factory on the corner of Duchatel and Harward Roads following reports a person had been injured on a worksite.
Emergency services were called to the factory on the corner of Duchatel and Harward Roads following reports a person had been injured on a worksite.

A man has died in hospital following an accident at Griffith's Real Juice factory on Monday, January 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.