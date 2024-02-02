Upper Billabong landholders' hard work pays off with thriving wildlife

Wildlife is thriving in the Upper Billabong catchment with the waterways being refreshed through the hard work of Landcare and local landholders.
The Upper Billabong is one of three target areas of the Refreshing Rivers Program aiming to improve catchment management and waterway health in the Murray-Riverina region.
Holbrook Landcare Network project officer Kylie Durant said the Refreshing Rivers Program is in its third year but Landcare and landholders had also been very active in the area for about 30 years.
The southern pygmy perch has been one of the success stories for the Upper Billabong so far.
One of three areas the endangered fish can be found, Ms Durant said the monitoring has been very positive with a big difference in numbers this year compared to the last survey in 2019.
"They caught pygmy perch in three of the sites they surveyed in then but this year they caught them in 24 of the sites so some really big numbers," she said.
It's reflecting the wet years but it's also reflecting the fact that some of the landholders have been doing a lot of work and trying to maintain the habitat and make sure that those refuge pools were protected during that drought period."
Ms Durant said some of the fish were also large for the breed, with the longest measuring 85 millimetres.
"They have clearly been living the high life and been able to get their growth rates up," she said.
Ms Durant said the catchment had a lot of very degraded streams.
"We're looking at streams which are probably stabilising now but we still have a lot of sediment," she said.
"Those refuge pools which keep the fish alive during the summer, if we get bank and bed erosion upstream it beings sediment down and fills those pools up so they're not as deep and the fish can't survive."
Ms Durant said the water also flows through the streams faster and they were not getting the longevity of water in the system.
"We're looking at ways of potentially slowing some of the water down, creating those pools and making sure we can protect them from sedimentation," she said.
Ms Durant said a lot of the stream was fenced and protected in terms of stock access and this one thing landholders could do to help.
"Sometimes not complete exclusion but being able to control what goes on there," she said.
"One of the factors the guys noticed was it's really about in stream habitat. It's allowing the aquatic vegetation, the debris, logs and even just stick material to stay in the creek because that gives them the shelter from predators."
The southern pygmy perch are not the only exciting development to come from the project with a platypus recently spotted in the catchment.
"The last official record of a platypus in the Upper Billabong was 1926," she said.
While the work is focused on refreshing the environment, Ms Durant said there were benefits for landholders to get on board.
"One thing we're looking at with the program is the idea of farmers and their natural capital," she said.
"We're aware of the development of a lot of environmental markets an we're helping farmers get a handle of their natural capital profile in order to look at opportunities they might be able to access.
"If they're looking after pygmy perch and doing good things with the environment we want that message to get back to the supply chain."
Ms Durant said the landholders have done fantastic work which needed to be recognised.
"These new environmental markets, accreditations and things like that are part of the mechanisms which we hope to be able to get some change and get landholders investing but also attract investment from outside in these projects."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.