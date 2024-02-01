Feature Hereford runs jump in price at Wodonga

The market was strong at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange Wodonga on Thursday where cows with calves sold to a top of $2380 a unit.
A total of 2732 cattle were yarded which Elders agent Brett Shea said were good quality.
Mr Shea said they yarded two feature lines of Herefords, including weaners from Tarabah Livestock Company, Morundah, which were originally to be sold in the January weaner sales however wet weather prevented that at the time.
"They have had a significant lift in that time," he said.
The other feature Hereford line was from Jarrahwood Pastoral Co, Euroa, Victoria.
"Those two lines were 40 cents a kilogram to 60c/kg dearer on month to month," he said.
Mr Shea said the prices were on par with what had been happening this week.
"It's been driven by the rain in the north and the prime and feeder market is gaining momentum," he said.
Steers weighing less than 280kg sold for $620 a head to $1190 while steers weighing 280kg to 330kg made $1070 to $1350.
Steers weighing 330kg to 400kg sold for $870 to $1525 and heavier steers more than 400kg made $1000 to $2000.
Heifers weighing less than 280kg made $600 to $1010 and heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold for $940 to $1160.
Heifers weighing 330kg to 400kg made $1060 to $1400 and heavier heifers more than 400kg sold for $1250 to $1480.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers made $1060 to $1820.
Cows with calves sold for $1460 to $2380.
A single Angus steer, 715kg, from HF and SK Wigge, Wooragee, Vic, sold for $2000.
Jarrahwood Pastoral Co, Euroa, Vic, sold 16 Hereford steers, 379kg, for $1395. The same vendor sold another 19 Hereford steers, 347kg, for $1330.
Michael and Anna Coughlan, Tarabah Livestock Company, sold several lines of Hereford steers including 20 weighing 311kg, for $1190.
In the heifers C and J Pilon, sold 14 Angus-cross heifers, 434kg, for $1480 and GD Bussell, Carboor, Vic, sold eight Limousin-cross heifers, 441kg, for $1435.
A pen of two Angus cows with calves from P and A Stevenson, Tallangatta, Vic, made $2380 and JT White and Partners, Barnawartha, Vic, sold two Shorthorn cows with calves for $2140.
Kevin and Lynne Jones, Sandy Creek, Vic, sold a Murray Grey cow with calf for $1800.
Yurdyilla Pty Ltd, Hay, sold 25 Angus-cross PTIC heifers for $1820.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien Ag Solutions.
