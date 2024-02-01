Grafton store cattle sell into a rising market

Grafton yarded 1200 head of store cattle on Thursday with feeder steers dominating the yarding and Queensland buyers taking a fair share of offerings.
Recently improved grid prices from feedlotters helped flush numbers of heavy steers onto the market
Vendors of the week, David and Carolyn Duff from Toorooka Partnership on the Macleay, sold steers to $1637 for Amos Vale Hereford over Santa Gertrudis cross, 437.5kg at 374c/kg going onto rations at Mort and Co's Grassdale feedlot near Dalby, Qld.
The Duffs also sold indicus cross, with Jomanda and Bizzy Brahman blood 353.8 kg for 396c/kg or $1401 while Hereford over Yulgilbar sired Santa Gertrudis sold to 420c/kg for 329kg or $1383.
Toorooka pasture was badly burnt by fire last October, on the back of a hard season and worse market, two years after disastrous blazes in 2019. Cattle for this sale were fed for six week.
"I'm glad we did it - now that they've sold so well," said Mr Duff. "It comes down to reading the market. I knew rain would fix a lot of the problems."
The Hoffman family, Bellingen, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers 463.8kg for 376c/kg or $1744.
Bullock finisher Gus Raymond, also from Bellingen was back in the market paying $1654 for four tooth Charolais cross, 530kg for 312c/kg.
Queensland cattle trader Paul Barron, Cooyar, said his phone had been ringing hot from buyers wanting mouths for their sprouting feed. Family country at Blackall was looking the best in a very long time while agistment near Barcaldine has had 500mm since November, with a single fall of 200mm in December.
Mr Barron went home with a mixed load including Angus cross from Derek Morgan, Nymboida, 236kg at 382c/kg and a pen of Speckle Park/Jersey 269kg for 178c which he'll run at home as campdraft calves for the kids.
Murray Hubbard, Woodford Island, sold Brangus steers 339kg for 394c/kg or $1335, going to an upriver enterprise. His perennial water couch pastures held up well in the acute drought of spring and he managed his available feed through careful rotation of pasture.
"I'm lucky with low country in the dry but of course in the floods it's the other way around," he said.
Tish and Robert Walker, Lower Southgate, came to Thursday's sale prepared to make a bid and came away successful, despite hungry commission buyers lining the rail.They paid 372c/kg for Angus 306.7kg or $1141. They also bought Speckle cross 380kg for 374c/kg or $1421.
Patrick Allen, Alumy Creek, sold steers he bought in December, with Angus cross 525kg making 316c/kg or $1660 - a 28pc increase in value, including market lift and weight gain, on what they went for two months ago. His ability to grow grass and manage pasture rotation was a key factor.
"I took a hit in the August trade, so I feel this is a bit of squaring up," he said.
Charles and Corinne Mifsud, Southgate, sold Charolais cross steers 458kg for 378c/kg or $1732.
The sale was conducted by Donovan Livestock and Property.
More details in next week's edition of The Land.
