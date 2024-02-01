The Land
Grafton store cattle sell into a rising market

JB
By Jamie Brown
February 1 2024 - 8:07pm
Murray Hubbard, Woodford Island, sold Brangus steers 339kg for 394c/kg or $1335 at Grafton on Thursday.
Grafton yarded 1200 head of store cattle on Thursday with feeder steers dominating the yarding and Queensland buyers taking a fair share of offerings.

