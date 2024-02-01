The Land
Home/News

State forests closed for remediation following Duck Creek fire

By Newsroom
February 2 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Burnt areas in Bibblewindi, Jacks Creek and Pilliga East state forests have been closed to the public and a comprehensive assessment is being carried out, following the recent Duck Creek fire, near Narrabri.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.