Airlie Merino ram sale's solid result with $6000 top price

The Evans family's Tambua Pastoral Company, Tambua Station, Cobar, has bought the $6000, top-priced poll Merino ram at the Airlie stud sale, Walcha.
Thirty-four of the 50 lots offered sold, averaging $1626 with a number of volume, repeat buyers providing good support. The average body weight of the rams catalogued was 83 kilograms, with an average micron of 16.4. the average greasy fleece weight percentage was 106 per cent.
The second top-priced ram was $3800, bought by GJ and MJ O'Reilly, Cope Road, Gulgong. The O'Reillys bought four rams averaging $2450.
Burragundy Pastoral, Dunedoo bought five rams to $3000, averaging $1660, while the Lans family, Yarramundi, Deepwater, bought three rams to $3100, averaging $1700.
RJ and RJ Hayes, Ostemere, Walcha bought three rams averaging $1066, while PB Reid and MH Hodge, Airlie Road, Bendemeer bought four rams to $1300, averaging $1100.
Coleen Moloney, Gurley bought three rams averaging $1000, while Dave Wilkinson, Delungra bought two at $1000 each.
Stud principal Murray Power said Airlie's selection program had shown great results in the ring. The stud's trip to the 2023 Sydney Royal Easter showing had been successful, winning the RAS Merino pair of the year for the second time in a row.
Mr Power said the ram and ewe then went on to cut a combined total of 23.1kg at 16.6 microns and made more than $400 for the two fleeces, placing them first and second in their objective measurement classes.
Airlie has exhibited the champion pen of three sale rams at the Armidale Housed Ram sale for five consecutive years.
The selling agents were AWN and Schute Bell Badgery Lumby. The online interface was provided by AuctionsPlus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.