Airlie Merino ram sale's solid result with $6000 top price

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 4 2024 - 6:45am
With the $6000 top-priced ram are Brett Cooper AWN Mudgee, Phil Evans, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, Murray Power, Airlie Stud, Walcha. Picture supplied
The Evans family's Tambua Pastoral Company, Tambua Station, Cobar, has bought the $6000, top-priced poll Merino ram at the Airlie stud sale, Walcha.

