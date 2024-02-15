The Land
Home/News

Managing one lamb, two lambs or more at scanning time

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
February 15 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James, 14, Hugh, Sophie, 15 and Claire, 11, Cruikshank, Burgess Hill, Ganmain, with a portion of the families first cross ewes, which are due to lamb in March. Photo by Helen De Costa.
James, 14, Hugh, Sophie, 15 and Claire, 11, Cruikshank, Burgess Hill, Ganmain, with a portion of the families first cross ewes, which are due to lamb in March. Photo by Helen De Costa.

Scanning ewes is becoming a regular routine for a lot of sheep operations with two parts of the management program after finding the results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.