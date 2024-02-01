Photos: Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition

More than 40 people from across the Central West attended the seventh annual Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition in Cowra, on Thursday.
Producers near Canowindra, Woodstock, Young, Greenethorpe and Grenfell opened their farm gates to people from Coonamble, Orange and the local area for a day of learning and open discussion.
Six high quality entries from across the region were judged by Tom Kirk of Bundemar Merino stud, Baldry, and Nutrien Livestock specialist Rick Power, Grenfell.
Competition results to follow.
