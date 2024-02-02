Hope of rain lifts confidence at Dubbo store cattle sale

Prices surged in Dubbo as the forecast of rain lifted buyer confidence during the first store cattle sale for the year.
More than 700 head were yarded on Friday with cattle sold to buyers from Queensland, Warren, Coonamble, Forbes and the local area.
Delta Pollard Livestock agent Tom Pollard, Dubbo, said a confident buying fraternity showed strength in the Dubbo market.
"It was a very good sale and the results are on the back of one of the best January's seen in the Dubbo district for many years," Mr Pollard said.
"We haven't had that many people at a store sale in Dubbo for such a long time.
"There were some really good lines of well-presented cows with calves, which were dearest we've sold for at least 12 months.
"The forecast of rain and a positive seasonal outlook definitely boosted the current market."
Weaner steers sold from $630 to $1370, while weaner heifers attracted bids from $450 to $970.
Yearling steers ranged from $800 to $960.
Cows with calves attracted bids from $1400, for a single Hereford unit, to $2600.
A single pen of 15 pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) Angus cows sold for $1550 a unit on account of Sonya and Lester Job, Moonbi, Cummnock.
Meat and Livestock Australia reporter David Monk said the sale produced the strongest store cattle market Dubbo has seen for many months.
Komoora Partnership, Geurie, sold three Speckle Park/Shorthorn cows with calves, rejoined to a Polldale Shorthorn bull for $2600 a unit to top the sale.
The same vendor also sold four mixed-age Shorthorn cows with calves, rejoined to a Polldale Shorthorn bull for $2000.
Phil Sheridan, Tralee, Dubbo, sold a pen of 16 Angus cows with first calves for $2420.
Peter Fisk, Gulargambone, sold 23 Angus cows with calves for $2140 as well as a pen of seven Santa Gertrudis cows with calves for $1750.
EA McGirr, Ulungra, Mendooran, sold 10 Angus cows with six- to eight-week-old calves by Kidman bulls for $2140.
Kylie Lunn, Ballimore, sold a pen of 12 Angus steers for $1370.
Rosewood Partnership, Baradine, sold four Santa Gertrudis steers for $1250.
Hope Royal, Wellington, sold a pen of Angus/Hereford steers for $1220 as well as a pen of Angus steers for $1070.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.