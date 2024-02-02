The Land
Strong local competition push prices up at Forbes store sale

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
February 2 2024 - 4:20pm
Vendors Terry and Tighe Worthington, Condobolin, with Forbes Livestock and Agency Company director Tim Mackay and a pen of 10 Angus-cross steers which sold for $1390 a head at Forbes on Friday. Picture supplied.
While numbers were down this month at the Forbes store cattle sale, strong buyer competition pushed prices up on Friday.

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

