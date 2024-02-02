Strong local competition push prices up at Forbes store sale

While numbers were down this month at the Forbes store cattle sale, strong buyer competition pushed prices up on Friday.
More than 350 head were yarded with cattle sold to buyers from West Wyalong, Lake Cargelligo, Euabalong and the local area.
Forbes Livestock and Agency Company director Tim Mackay said the season's change of outlook had caused the increase to prices.
"Prices were dearer than what it has been as cows with calves were $300 to $400 better in price than pre Christmas," Mr Mackay said.
"While it was a light yarding, the cows with calves quality was good.
"The yearling cattle quality was there, but limited due to the season holding cattle back."
Weaner steers sold from $980 to $1390, while weaner heifers attracted bids from $900 to $980
Yearling steers sold to $1360, while yearling heifers ranged from $1060 to $1360.
Cows with calves attracted bids from $1650 to $2500.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows sold from $1380 to $1820.
Meik Holdings, Forbes, sold 14 564-kilogram Angus cows with three- to four-month-old calves by Avalon bulls for $2500 a unit to top the sale.
The same vendor also sold 18 567kg Angus/Hereford cows with three- to four-month-old calves by Avalon bulls for $2400.
Chris Thomas, Garema, sold two 657kg Angus cows with three-month-old calves for $2300.
Graham Lewis, Condobolin, sold a pen of 14 six- to eight-year-old Angus cows, 641kg, PTIC to a Mount Pleasant Black Limousin bull for $1820.
The same vendor also sold 12 six- to 10-year-old Angus cows, 585kg, PTIC to a Mount Pleasant Black Limousin bull for $1750.
Terry Worthington, Condobolin, sold a pen of nine Limousin/Angus and one Limousin/Hereford steer, nine to 12 months, 354kg for $1390.
Mr Worthington also sold two nine- to 12-month-old Angus/Limousin steers, 357kg, for $1160 and eight nine- to 12-month-old Limousin steers, 303kg, for $1170.
Andrew Tanks, Parkes, sold a pen of six eight- to 10-month-old, Charolais/Murray Grey steers, 288kg, for $1100.
Chris Thomas, Garema, sold three 14- to 18-month-old Angus heifers, 455kg, for $1360.
The sale was conducted by the Forbes Livestock Selling Agents Association.
