Cosgrove family crowned Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition winners

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
February 5 2024 - 1:05pm
Leon, Luke and Margaret Cosgrove, Glenrock, Greenethorpe, were the overall winner of the Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition. Picture by Elka Devney
Following a day of tough competition, the Cosgrove family of Glenrock, Greenethorpe, took home their first overall win at the Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition in Cowra, last Thursday.

