Cosgrove family crowned Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition winners

Following a day of tough competition, the Cosgrove family of Glenrock, Greenethorpe, took home their first overall win at the Mid Lachlan Flock Ewe Competition in Cowra, last Thursday.
Six high quality entries from across the region were judged by Tom Kirk of Bundemar Merino stud, Bladry, and Nutrien Livestock specialist Rick Power, Grenfell.
With more than 40 local producers and industry affiliates in attendance, the judges commended their commitment to peer-to-peer learning.
"It is an opportunity to pick up other ideas, there is always something new to learn," Mr Power said.
"It costs nothing to go for a drive, have a look and learn off of others."
Overall winners Leon, Margaret and Luke Cosgrove have participated in the competition for six years and achieved third place in 2023.
"We were a bit shocked with the result, but obviously very happy," Luke Cosgrove said.
Mr Cosgrove was awarded the competition's Brundanella Encouragement Award in 2019.
"It is always good to get a helping hand in the beginning stages then fulfil through to the potential," he said.
The Cosgrove family run a flock of 2200 breeding ewes and 1000 wethers with LachRiver-blood across multiple properties.
"We've used LachRiver for about eight years and like the results of the stock, they're heading in the direction that we like and we want to keep moving our flock forward," Mr Cosgrove said.
"We aim to breed a larger framed animal with white crimpy wool and a heavy cut.
"Wool is our largest income, it gets us through the good and bad times so it is very important to us
"We are a sheep only enterprise so we rely on these sheep for everything."
On average, the flock ewes had a 18.9-micron fleece and cut several kilograms of greasy wool as well as 4.86kg of clean wool per head per annum.
Of the 315 ewe lambs dropped, 210 were retained with a culling percentage of 32 per cent.
During a previous competition judge Rick Power said he had seen the sheep and noted an immense improvement.
"They're a really good productive sheep that are impressive for the short wool selection," he said.
Judge Tom Kirk added that they were good solid boned and muscled ewes.
Alongside the top prize, the Cosgrove family also won the People's Choice Award and the Short Wool section.
Coming in as the runner-up was Mark, Jude and Charlie Bryant, Billabourie, Greenethorpe, with their flock of Bogo-blood ewes.
"We've purchased Bogo rams for about 12 years now and are happy with where they're going," Mark Bryant said.
"They're a good productive sheep and cut a beautiful bit of wool."
On average, the flock ewes had a 18.3-micron fleece and cut 7.26kg of greasy wool as well as 4.99kg of clean wool per head per annum.
Of the 1230 ewe lambs dropped, approximately 850 were retained.
Judge Tom Kirk said the ewes have plenty of length, stretch and wool.
"They are tremendous...their nourishment is what I consider to be pretty right," he said.
Judge Rick Power added that ewes were of beautiful type.
"No doubt they have the best wool we've seen today, they've been very well classed," he said.
"The surface on these sheep, the style and nourishment are wools that I think everybody here in the room would appreciate.
The Bryant family also won the Long Wool section.
Overall third place was awarded to Rob and Mandy Taylor of Hazeldene Pastoral Co, Glenalla, Grenfell, with their Pooginook blood flock.
On average, the Taylor's flock ewes had a 19.3-micron fleece and cut 7.74kg of greasy wool as well as 5.34kg of clean wool per head, per annum.
Nic Cummins, Windridge Farms, Young, received the Brundanella Encouragement Award.
Other participants included;
