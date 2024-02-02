Return clients underpin Narranmore Poll Dorsets ram sale

A return client who has supported the stud for decades has taken home the top-priced rams at Narranmore Poll Dorsets' on-property sale at Elong Elong on February 2.
The sale reached an equal top-price of $2800, with 45 of 67 rams averaging $1289.
Phil Redding, Alto Rural, Dunedoo, purchased the top-priced lots.
Both were spring-2022 drops. The first, tagged Narranmore 284, weighed 123 kilograms, while the second, Narranmore 264, weighed 115kg.
Mr Redding also purchased the equal second top-priced rams, Narranmore 290, 125kg, and Narranmore 259, 123kg, for $2200.
He said he was after good-quality rams to use as terminal sires over his flock of 2000 first-cross ewes.
"They're good solid rams - good depth, good length, good muscle," he said.
"They're good all-round rams."
PJ and CA Sullivan, Kanoona, Dunedoo, bought the third top-priced ram, Narranmore 453, 117kg, for $1900.
The Sullivans bought five rams in total to average $1500.
The McGirr family, Wongaboori, Mendooran, took home eight rams, all for $1000, including four May-2022 drops.
Stud principal Christine O'Leary said she was pleased with the lineup of rams on offer.
The stud used Tattykeel bloodlines and aimed to breed early-maturing rams with plenty of muscle.
Narranmore's main clientele were all within the local area and some had been supporting the stud since it began 34 years ago, she said.
Seasonal conditions had been tough and many of the stud's older clients were getting out of sheep, while others were moving into shedding breeds due to concerns about shearer availability.
Dunedoo's Milling Stuart Pty Ltd conducted the sale with Angus Stuart as the auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.