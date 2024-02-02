Transedel Livestock Carriers ready to impress at Ritchie Bros. National Unreserved Auction

This is branded content for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Transedel Livestock Carriers, a leading player in the livestock transportation industry, is gearing up for a noteworthy presence at the upcoming Ritchie Bros. National Unreserved Auction on February 21 and 22.
The focal point of the auction will be an outstanding assortment of livestock carriers and support vehicles.
The diverse inventory list includes:
These assets embody Transedel's unwavering dedication to excellence in livestock transportation and are available for auction at the Ritchie Bros. National Unreserved Auction.
Regional Sales Manager at Ritchie Bros Dom McGlinchey shared his enthusiasm for Transedel Livestock Carriers at the auction.
"We are excited to welcome Transedel Livestock Carriers to our upcoming auction,"Mr McGlinchey said.
"The variety and calibre of the vehicles up for bidding highlight Transedel's commitment to delivering top-notch solutions in the livestock transportation sector.
"This auction presents a unique opportunity for bidders to acquire machinery that combines functionality and performance at its best."
APAC Sales Director at Ritchie Bros. Cody Watson expressed confidence in the auction's success.
"This event is poised to be a tremendous success as Transedel Livestock Carriers brings a stellar line-up of top-tier livestock carriers and support vehicles to the table here in our Geelong yard," Mr Watson said.
"Their fleet of livestock carriers and support vehicles offers bidders an exclusive chance to acquire exceptional machinery for efficient livestock transport."
Don't miss the chance to acquire these outstanding trucks and trailers from Transedel Livestock Carriers at the Ritchie Bros. National Unreserved Auction on February 21 and 22.
Bidders can expect to see items for sale across the transport, construction, mining, and agricultural industries.
The event will be held exclusively online with those interested in bidding urged to register to bid, with bidding opening on February 17.
Day one of the auction (February 21) will be dedicated to construction and crushing gear while day two (February 22) will focus on transportation and agriculture assets.
