Transedel Livestock Carriers ready to impress at Ritchie Bros. National Unreserved Auction

The variety and calibre of the vehicles up for bidding highlight Transedel's commitment to delivering top-notch solutions in the livestock transportation sector. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Transedel Livestock Carriers, a leading player in the livestock transportation industry, is gearing up for a noteworthy presence at the upcoming Ritchie Bros. National Unreserved Auction on February 21 and 22.



The focal point of the auction will be an outstanding assortment of livestock carriers and support vehicles.

The diverse inventory list includes:

1 - 2020 Cannon Tri/A B-Double Livestock Combination

2 - 2019 Byrne Tri/A B-Double Livestock Combination

7 - 2019 Cannon Tri/A B-Double Livestock Combination

3 - 2018 Cannon Tri/A B-Double Livestock Combination

6 - 2017 Western Star 4900FXT Stratosphere 6x4

2 - 2022 Kenworth W900 SAR Legend 6x4

3 - 2022 Kenworth T909 6x4

3 - 2015 Gippsland Body Builder Tri/A Dolly

1 - 2018 DAF CF.85 Livestock Truck Convertible

1 - 2019 DAF CF.85 Livestock Truck

1 - 2018 Byrne Tri/A Pig Livestock Trailer

1 - 2019 Byrne Tri/A Pig Livestock Trailer

1 - 2021 Toyota Landcruiser Sahara 200 Series

1 - 2016 Heath Busch Trailers Tri/A B-Double Livestock Lead

These assets embody Transedel's unwavering dedication to excellence in livestock transportation and are available for auction at the Ritchie Bros. National Unreserved Auction.

Regional Sales Manager at Ritchie Bros Dom McGlinchey shared his enthusiasm for Transedel Livestock Carriers at the auction.

"We are excited to welcome Transedel Livestock Carriers to our upcoming auction,"Mr McGlinchey said.



"The variety and calibre of the vehicles up for bidding highlight Transedel's commitment to delivering top-notch solutions in the livestock transportation sector.



"This auction presents a unique opportunity for bidders to acquire machinery that combines functionality and performance at its best."

APAC Sales Director at Ritchie Bros. Cody Watson expressed confidence in the auction's success.

"This event is poised to be a tremendous success as Transedel Livestock Carriers brings a stellar line-up of top-tier livestock carriers and support vehicles to the table here in our Geelong yard," Mr Watson said.



"Their fleet of livestock carriers and support vehicles offers bidders an exclusive chance to acquire exceptional machinery for efficient livestock transport."

Don't miss the chance to acquire these outstanding trucks and trailers from Transedel Livestock Carriers at the Ritchie Bros. National Unreserved Auction on February 21 and 22.



Bidders can expect to see items for sale across the transport, construction, mining, and agricultural industries.



The event will be held exclusively online with those interested in bidding urged to register to bid, with bidding opening on February 17.



Day one of the auction (February 21) will be dedicated to construction and crushing gear while day two (February 22) will focus on transportation and agriculture assets.

