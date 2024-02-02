Tamworth yards almost 2300 head with background and restocker demand

Prices remained firm to an increase of between $50 to $100 for a yarding of more than 2289 fair-quality cattle at the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association fortnightly store sale.
The quality of some parts of the offering was not up to the last sales standard two weeks ago, with mixed pricing trends through most categories.
The most extensive offering was young cattle, along with offerings of cows and calves pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) cows and heifers.
Buyer competition came from feeder background and restocker demand from QLD and NSW and local competition for drafts of cows and calves.
Sale cattle were sourced from Gulgong, Quirindi, Moree, Gloucester, Horton Valley and local vendors.
Davidson Cameron and Company's Chris Gooch said the demand was in line with other recent markets and an estimated price spike of between $50 to $100.
"Most of the good quality feeder steers ranged between $1100 and $1340," Mr Gooch said. "Plainer types ranged between $750 to $1000, with steers averaging around $1120 here today.
"There were good quality heifers which sold up to $1420, and ranged between $1000 to $1200. Plainer types sold between $650 to 700, with the overall average of $880 for the heifers."
Weaner steers sold from $970 to $1390 a head to show dearer trends of up to $113/head. However, some quality changes resulted in a cheaper trend.
Yearling steers ranged in price between $930 to $1530, but again, a quality correction saw a price fall through some drafts.
Arthur and Lynette stock, Leicester Downs, Quirindi had plans to sell cattle late last year, but a rapid decline in prices and a widening dry spell put pay to that plan.
However, at Friday's sale, they were able to sell 13 heifers averaging $1420 and 9 steers for $1530.
Mr Stock said the rapid decline in stock prices and an indication that another extended dry spell could be on the way in late 2023 were why the steers and heifers weren't trucked to Tamworth.
"It looks like it was a good decision," he said.
"We thought that the dry season was about to change as well. There were a lot of rabbit kittens about, and (natural) springs on our place were opening up," Mr Stock said.
Bet Crago, Sanday, Gowrie sold a pen of seven older Angus and Droughtmaster cross steers that had also been held back due to the dry finish in 2023. The steers made $1500.
"The rain came just in time, and now the steers are in good forward store condition," Ms Crago said.
Murray and Jessica Dale, Westwood, Gulgong sent a tidy line of Heart Angus blood steers to Tamworth and made $1380.
Mr Dale's agent, Patrick Purtle, Purtle Plevey Agencies, was delighted with the result of $1380 a head.
Mr Dale said he'd sent 18 older and heavier steers to Dubbo on Thursday, leftovers from last year's draft, averaging 430, which sold for $1572.
The Cameron Partnership, Loomberah, sold a pen of six Santa Gertrudis and Angus cross steers for $1290, while a pen of four of the same description made $1060. Both pens were bought by Nutrien Taroom, Queensland, providing a welcome return to the buyers' sheet.
Woodstock, Limbri, sold a pen of quality Angus steers for $1370 and another pen of eight for $1170.
Gunn Pastoral Company, Gloucester, sold 15 Angus cross steers for $900 and 13 crossbred steers for $990, while Castle Mountain, Quirindi, sold a pen of Speckle Park steers that made $1140.
Weaner heifers sold to cheaper trends, mostly ranging from $690 to $1130.
Medium-weight yearling heifers sold to dearer trends are priced from $830 to $1220.
Costello Pastoral Company, Walcha sold a pen of nine black-baldy heifers for $1150 and received $1140 for 36 black heifers.
Cows and calves sold to solid trends, with the top pen of Angus cows having big calves at foot, making $2675/unit. Angus heifers on their first calf were priced between $1880 to $2625.
