Tamworth yards almost 2300 head with background and restocker demand

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 2 2024 - 7:00pm
Arthur and Lynette Stock, Leicester Downs, Quirindi, with their pen of 13 Clunie Range blood Angus heifers that made $1420. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
Prices remained firm to an increase of between $50 to $100 for a yarding of more than 2289 fair-quality cattle at the Tamworth Livestock Selling Agents Association fortnightly store sale.

