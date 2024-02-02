Nutrien Classic kicks off with campdrafting action at AELEC

Hot conditions greeted patrons and competitors as the 2024 Nutrien Classic Sale and Campdraft began on Friday, February 2.
It was the campdrafting action that kicked things off at Tamworth's Australian Equine and Livestock Events Centre (AELEC) as temperatures climbed past 38 degrees.
The Prydes EasiFeeds Performance Horse Challenge and the Martins Stock Haulage Open Campdraft were first to get underway in the morning while the Nutrien Equine Classic Campdraft was slated for a 5.30pm start in the afternoon.
In the open campdraft, a 92-point ride is in the lead after the first 150 riders took to the arena.
Will Durkin was awarded 92 points riding Kim and Evan Acton's mare Hazelwood Conspiracy but there are a trio of riders hot on his tail.
Murray Wilkinson on Megacat, John McDonald riding McDonalds Scarlet and Warwick Lawrence riding Hunter View Lyric Chic are all just one point behind the leader after the first section.
Judge Mark McCormack had his work cut out for him with four 90-point scores and 16 riders scoring 89 points.
Nutrien thanked Ellerston Pastoral Company for the use of their heifers today in the draft and highlighted the great support of all the cattle donors for the event.
The classic is a 10-day event for the Australian performance horse industry and sees thousands of vendors, competitors, hopeful bidders and enthusiasts flock to AELEC.
The sale is set to start on Thursday, February 8 following pre-works on Tuesday, February 6 and Wednesday, February 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.