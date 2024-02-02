Casino store cattle bring strong bids from Queensland restockers and feedlotters

The first sale back at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange did not disappoint the vendors, as rain-fed demand pulled-in the bids.
A good crowd attended, to witness the re-opening not only of the Casino-based district selling centre after a seven-month hiatus, but also the return of strong restocker and feedlot demand, compliments of the Bureau of Meteorology and their Queensland forecasts that continue to call for more rain.
The Northern Tablelands have been getting their fair share of the wet and were also in the market.
At the start of the eventful sale, the new saleyards manager Tony Dean, whose family run cattle at Mallanganee, was introduced by his boss, Outcross Agri-Services general manager Tom Newsome who praised his experience in human resource management, formerly at Casino Food Coop.
Of the past seventh month stand-off between agents and the controlling council, Mr Newsome suggested everyone "keep talking, keep communicating, keep each other accountable and do a good job".
As if the words sparked even more confidence in the market the first pen of Angus feeder steers sold to 400c/kg for Michael and Jessica Smith, Adrigoole, Woodenbong, who have invested strategically in quality sires during recent bull-selling seasons.
The district offerings were well regarded, having been on green pick since the drought broke in November, well before localities south of Casino, and the bidding action left no one in any doubt that upcoming sales will be hotly contested.
Since coastal prime sales mid-week prices for yearling steers ready to grow out to feeder weights have jumped as much as 70c/kg by one trader's estimation.
At Casino prices for weaners increased along the same line of optimistic thinking.
Paul Macrae, Glencoe, went home with calves for finishing ahead of consignment to Coles, paying 440c/kg for black baldy weaners.
Stephen Casey, Doubtful Creek, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cattle to 460c/kg for 249kg or $1145.
"This was a strong sale; a big difference to what we've been getting lately," he said.
Greg Cook, Mt Burrell, sold steers 430-440kg at 410-470c/kg to make a profit off weight, after buying them at 236kg for 442c/kg last May.
"This was the first time we grew out weaners to feeder weight on our coastal country and it has given us a good insight for the future," he said.
Ali Rollinson and Hamish Ramsay, Cheviot Hills, Drake, sold milk tooth and two tooth Brahman cross steers that made 408c/kg for $1151 while their heaviest pen 354kg made 395c/kg or $1400.
White face cows, in calf to an Angus bull with calves at foot sold to $2400 for McKees Hill producer Nathan Hannigan, going to a breeder paddock at Wiangaree.
Shania Campbell with her dad Jeffery, Murwillumbah, and Alan Love, Round Mountain, travelled to the sale together and were pleased with a handy profit from the first sale back at the NRLX.
Mr Love's daughter Alana had purchased a poddy calf for $75 during the drought, which affected the Tweed Valley to a lesser degree, and she sold the steer on Friday at 190kg for 350c/kg or $665.
The Campbells sold Brahman cross cows with calves by a Simmental bull, to $1920, purchased in December for $1100.
