The Land
Casino store cattle bring strong bids from Queensland restockers and feedlotters

JB
By Jamie Brown
February 2 2024 - 7:30pm
Ali Rollinson and Hamish Ramsay, Cheviot Hills, Drake, with milk tooth and two tooth Brahman cross steers that made 408c/kg for $1151 while their heaviest pen 354kg made 395c/kg or $1400 at the first sale in the NRLX for seven month.
The first sale back at the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange did not disappoint the vendors, as rain-fed demand pulled-in the bids.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

