The Land
Home/Beef

Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial 2024: Strong performance across the board

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
Updated February 5 2024 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A total of 455 head from 91 teams were in the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial. Picture by Shantelle Lord.
A total of 455 head from 91 teams were in the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial. Picture by Shantelle Lord.

For the first time in the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial's history carcase weights sat in the optimum range.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.