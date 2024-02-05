Glenmorgan Angus breeders sell to good competition

Well-proven Angus cows with calves sold to $12,100 during the autumn female sale at Glenmorgan Angus, Llangothlin, on Friday.
Of the 157 lots offered online there was a 100pc clearance, to average $3565 a head.
Buyers were attracted to keystone genetics, offering dependable quality phenotype that have progressed the Angus breed.
Proprietors Nicholas and Karen Morgan started their stud career in Brahmans at Bowen and switched to Angus 15 years ago, after moving south to the Northern Tablelands, where Wattletop genetics, through Lock Rogeers' natural breeding ability, featured heavily in their foundation lines.
This was their ninth on-farm sale at Llangothlin.
Attracting the top money was a strong pedigree in the Herd book Registered Wattletop J283, by RITO 9M25 of RITA 5F56 PRED, with a bull calf at foot.
Buyers Scott and Donna Gaddes, North Macksville, were keen to build on their maternal lines that include Booroomooka, Bald Blair and Dulverton genetics. They were especially interested in J283's promising bull calf, for their own use.
The proven performer, rising 11 years old with nine progeny to her name, is in calf to Connealy Craftsman, the $500,000 son of Sitz Resilient.
Her estimated breeding values included a top 25pc figure of 3.5 for intra muscular fat.
Glenmorgan Reality Lady N258 sold for $11,600 to repeat client and family friend Jeff Holzwart, Bauhinia Park Angus at Emerald, Qld, who came away with 15 females in total.
The six year old cow by Matauri Reality 839, with bull calf at foot, Angus verified to Glenmorgan Powerpoint Man R262, presented PTIC for a spring drop to Baldridge Goalkeeper. Her EBVs include 2.6IMF, 6 for calving ease direct and +103 for 600 day weight.
Mr Holzwart also purchased another Lock Rogers'-bred breeder with proven performance in Glenmorgan Sitz E111 Lady P205 by Wattletop Sitz 458N E111, selling for $8200, presenting PTIC to Connealy Craftsman.
Her EBVs included +3 for IMF, +124 600 day weight and +72 carcase weight.
Another purchase going to Bauhinia park included Glenmorgan Hometown Lady S357 which sold for $7100.
The rising three year old by GAR Hometown, she presented with a bull calf at foot, by Ben Nevis Rambo R230, and PTIC to Baldridge Goalkeeper.
Mr Holzwart said he was interested in proven genetics and came to the sale with a "tight list".
Recent rains have turned the Emerald property around from desperately dry in November.
"If the season hadn't changed we would not have been able to purchase these breeders," he said.
Wattletop Barunah L137 sold for $8100 to volume buyer Dennis Rush, the Retreat at Texas, Qld, who loaded 96 head from the Glenmorgan sale.
The Wattletop cow had performed very well at Glenmorgan, with Mr Morgan noting that with Ardrossan Equator A241, Future Direction, Booroomooka and Wattletop in the bloodlines, the buyer could expect "big things".
The eight year old by Cluden Newry Equator F10 presented with a heifer calf at foot, by Glenmorgan Powerpoint Man R262 and PTIC to PTIC to Pine View Mogul.
Her EBVs include -4.9 CED, +22 for milk, and +7.6 eye muscle area.
Another Reality daughter, Glenmorgan Reality Lady N102, five years old, sold for $7850. She presented PTIC in calf to Connealy Craftsman.
Glenmorgan Reality Lady M120 also artificially inseminated in calf to Connealy Craftsman, sold for $7050.
Her EBVs included a top 25pc figure of -0.02 for net feed intake.
Glenmorgan Klooney Lady M317 by Millah Murrah Klooney K42 from Wattletop Anne F88 presented well at the Glenmorgan female sale, making $6650 and going to Mark Schmitt, Buringal Grazing Co at Nundle, who runs 1500 Angus and Shorthorn breeders.
Glenmorgan females went to a number of quality Angus breeders on the northern tablelands.
Ray White Guyra handled the sale with Blake O'Reilly calling the bids.
