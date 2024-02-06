The Land
Home/Beef

Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial 2024: Reserve Champion Riverine Beef Pen win for Oberon butchers

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
February 6 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tristan Lanser and Glen Mawhood, Sunny Point Pastoral, Oberon, with 20-month-old heifers that are due to calve in May. The heifers are Bongongo and Millah Murrah blood and are sisters to the steers entered in the feedlot competition. Picture by Rebecca Nadge
Tristan Lanser and Glen Mawhood, Sunny Point Pastoral, Oberon, with 20-month-old heifers that are due to calve in May. The heifers are Bongongo and Millah Murrah blood and are sisters to the steers entered in the feedlot competition. Picture by Rebecca Nadge

The proof is in the pudding for Oberon producers Ian, Glen, Mark and Warick Mawhood, Sunny Point Pastoral Company when supplying quality meat to the central west of NSW after being awarded reserve champion Riverine Premium Beef champion pen at the 2024 Beef Spectacular Feedback trial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.