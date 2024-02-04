First weekend of Nutrien Classic complete, Challenge final on Monday's agenda

They were Dan Condon on his and RJL Livestock's Smith Family Gypsy Man (Hazelwood Conman x Spins Gypsy Rose), Troy Palmer on his and Fiona's EB S Bluetoonz (Ima Smooth Blue Cat x EB S Eucalypt), 2023 Young Gun Campdraft champion James Moorhead on his family's Style N Blues (Peptos Stylish Oak x Special Treat), Ben Newbury on his mare Rightway Noon Rosebud (Yarrawa High Noon x Dynamrigan Gleams Daffodil), Tony Mortimer on his stallion Timed and Tuned (A Chic In Time x Uno What Weeno) and Josh Barnett on his and Rebecca Robert's Duck Dynasty (RS Chisum x Ducks Dux).

