The Land
Home/Markets

Gloucester weaners sell to strong buyer competition

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated February 5 2024 - 11:48am, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The store market at Gloucester for yearling and older steers sold $50 to $70 stronger while light Angus calves selling up to $100 dearer. File photo.
The store market at Gloucester for yearling and older steers sold $50 to $70 stronger while light Angus calves selling up to $100 dearer. File photo.

Gloucester yarded 1050 head on Thursday with the improving season helping to drive prices back to sustainable levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.