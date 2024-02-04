Gloucester weaners sell to strong buyer competition

Gloucester yarded 1050 head on Thursday with the improving season helping to drive prices back to sustainable levels.
The market for yearling and older steers sold $50 a head to $70/hd stronger while light Angus calves brought bids up to $100 dearer.
Medium weight steers and heifers sold firm to slightly easier, depending on their quality.
The market for bullocks remains positive with the big steers making from $1450 to $1730.
Yearling steers raised the eyebrows of backgrounders with an eye to feedlot markets, making $1100 to $1670.
Weaner steers were on the improve, bringing bids from $700 to a strong top of $1390, bringing confidence to that sector.
Heifers meanwhile brought from $500 to $1200.
Cows with calves continue to meet strong demand selling from $800 to $2050 a unit.
Cows brought $1000 to $1630 each, with strong demand from processors.
Logan Leigh of Nabiac sold Angus steers for $1730 to NH Foods at Wingham.
Alan Fisher-Webster of Wards River sold Angus steers, 18 months, for $1670 to Whyalla Feedlot.
Ken and Kellie Harvey of Bulahdelah sold yearling steers to a top of $1500, heading to Coonamble through AJF Brien.
John and Dianne Stidolph of Bulahdelah sold Angus heifer weaners for $960 to Elders at Roma.
Buyers attended from Walcha, Dubbo, Queensland, Coonamble and Dungog.
