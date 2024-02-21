The Land
Fundraiser at Springfield Woolshed, Caroona, in support of Farming For Kids

February 21 2024 - 12:45pm
Laura Hockey, Springfield, between Spring Ridge and Caroona with Ruby the Labrador.
Tickets are now on sale to Liverpool Plains venue, Springfield Woolshed's inaugural fundraising event, Springfield Splendour.

