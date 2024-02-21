Fundraiser at Springfield Woolshed, Caroona, in support of Farming For Kids

Tickets are now on sale to Liverpool Plains venue, Springfield Woolshed's inaugural fundraising event, Springfield Splendour.
Taking place on Saturday, March 9, 2024, the black-tie event is being held in support of Farming For Kids - a local Liverpool Plains not-for-profit that is committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of children across the region.
Farming for Kids is a volunteer-run and farmer-led organisation based on the Liverpool Plains. Since its 2013 inception, the charity has provided funding in excess of $225,000 for individual students as well as programs, agricultural education and emergency and discretionary opportunities. It raises money by growing, harvesting, and selling crops grown on land leased from the Liverpool Plains Shire Council.
"Raising our three children on the Liverpool Plains, we are passionate about the incredible work done by Farming For Kids," Laura Hockey said.
"In planning the first Springfield Splendour, we felt it was only fitting to dedicate the event to a cause that not only supports the wellbeing of our local kids but also encourages the growth and development of the next generation of Liverpool Plains residents and producers."
"Farming For Kids solely relies on the generosity of sponsors as well as the time and skills of volunteers, so we are thrilled to be gaining support and awareness for our grassroots organisation through Springfield Splendour," Farming For Kids president Charles Hill said.
"We're really proud of the opportunities we've created and bolstered for our local kids to date and look forward to continuing to make an impact in the years ahead."
All monies raised at Springfield Splendour through ticket sales, the live auction, raffle and donations will be given to Farming for Kids.
Springfield Woolshed owner and operator, Ms Hockey explains that she and husband Michael are excited to open the gates to Springfield Woolshed - which is predominantly hired for private events and weddings - by "annually dedicating an event that showcases the Woolshed while giving back to our region."
"We've already sold over 120 tickets during our presale phase; it's shaping up to be a sellout evening for a fantastic cause, so we urge anyone who is keen to come along to secure their spot quickly."
Visit www.springfieldwoolshed.com/springfield-splendour for more information.
