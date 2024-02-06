Fertile market for low-grade wool

The latest Australian fertiliser company seeking to widen its shareholder base and raise more money is a tiny outfit using waste wool to produce not only fertiliser but a number of other products ranging from shampoo to plant pots.
Veratin's key products are its Verigrow plant and soil health range. A broadacre field trial on wheat in Western Australia showed it was comparable to using urea or Flixi-N and resulted in a 3000-litre order. VegetablesWA has now begun a year-long trial on Verigrow.
Veratin was founded in 2016 by organic chemistry expert and executive chairman Dr Ramiz Boulos.
In the year ended last June, net assets fell to $251,000 from $460,000 the previous year. Operating cash outflows rose from $321,000 to $563,000, with a bottom line loss of $835,000, resulting in what accountants refer to as "material uncertainty" that it will be able to continue as a going concern.
However, it is still a start-up - one with big ambitions.
Boulos thinks recent trials should see sales at least double over the next year and the company has signed a national supply agreement with Australian Independent Rural Retailers.
It has applied to list on the ASX and will be adding a CEO and additional independent directors in the hope of qualifying before the end of the year. It's already quoted under the code VTN on the National Stock Exchange.
OnMarket are offering VTN shares at 10c each, hoping to raise $500,000. Minimum investment is $2000, with the offer closing on February 16. The Punter may change his mind by then, but for now has placed the offer in his "too-risky" basket.
Meanwhile, news at would-be urea producer Neurizer (ASX code NRZ) gets worse. Shares have been suspended pending negotiations to extend the payment date for money owed to its construction partner, Korean engineering group DL E&C.
