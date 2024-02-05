The Land
Brumby cull workers harassed amid 'heated' debate

By Maeve Bannister
February 5 2024 - 7:00pm
Free-roaming brumbies are causing damage to native species in the Kosciuszko National Park. (Alex Ellinghausen/AAP PHOTOS)
Park rangers culling brumbies are being harassed and threatened as union leaders call on politicians to take the heat out of the debate over controlling the feral animals.

