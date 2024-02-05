The Land
Lorelmo Poll Merinos keenly sought by South Australian and Victorian buyers

By Simon Chamberlain
Updated February 6 2024 - 3:20pm, first published 6:45am
The two $5500 top-priced rams with Elders Walcha branch manager Tom Henry, Eddy Cordingley, Lorelmo stud, Paul Dooley, auctioneer and Bill Walker, Classings sheep classing and breeding consultancy, Murray Bridge, South Australia. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
Two South Australian Merino studs chasing wool quality and 'weather-proofing' for fleeces paid the equal top price of $5500 at the Lorelmo poll Merino stud sale.

