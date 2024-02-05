Lorelmo Poll Merinos keenly sought by South Australian and Victorian buyers

Two South Australian Merino studs chasing wool quality and 'weather-proofing' for fleeces paid the equal top price of $5500 at the Lorelmo poll Merino stud sale.
Of the 64 rams catalogued, 36 sold at auction, averaging almost $1950 with a number of rams selling almost immediately after the auction was completed.
Stud co-principal Eddy Cordingley said the offering of rams was an excellent reflection of what the stud was trying to breed.
The result was slightly disappointing," he said, "but we're pleased with the length in fleece and the bodies proving their dual purpose."
Bill Walker, Classings sheep classing and breeding consultancy, Murray Bridge, South Australia, bought the two rams for the Harkness family's Superior Wool Merinos stud and the Keller Partnership, Ramsgate Poll Merinos at Tintinara, SA.
He said the rams would add fleece quality to their new flocks and coming from the environment where they were bred, with a 1500mm rainfall, would add "weather-proofing to those sheep at Tintinara where the average rainfall is around 500mm.
"These sheep will also keep up wool quality," he said.
"There is a push for selecting for eye muscle area and fat by some studs. We have to keep an eye on our wool quality, white wools, and the dual purpose of good carcase traits."
He said sheep sired by Lorelmo rams were performing very well in SA wether trials and are trait leaders in eye muscle areas.
Mr Walker also represented the interests of Brian Wilson, of Mingay, Victoria, buying eight rams to $4000, averaging $1625 and J and M Andre, Millicent, SA, with seven rams to $3000, averaging $1285.
Gradenfloe Pastoral Company, Warwick, Queensland, paid a top price of $4000, buying three rams at auction averaging $3166. They also bought one ram after the auction.
Kubba Jimba Partnership, Dundee bought two rams for $3500 and $3000.
AC Pickford, Clunes, Victoria bought five rams to $3500 twice, averaging $2100, while JF and AJ Hunt, Eulo, Niangala, bought four rams to $4000, averaging $1750.
The selling agents were Elders Walcha and Paul Dooley as the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
