The Land
Home/Markets

Local community rally for Billy's melanoma fight

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
February 8 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Fitzgerald (right), competing at NSW Zones polocrosse carnival. Photo by The Horsemans Way.
Billy Fitzgerald (right), competing at NSW Zones polocrosse carnival. Photo by The Horsemans Way.

The agricultural community has rallied behind one of its own in their time of need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.