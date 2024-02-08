Local community rally for Billy's melanoma fight

The agricultural community has rallied behind one of its own in their time of need.
Jugiong local, Billy Fitzgerald, otherwise known as "Fitzy" or "Purse" was diagnosed with melanoma in 2011 and has been fighting the cancer since.
He is known for his affinity to the livestock industry, including for his love of the land, dogs, horses and polocrosse.
After having visited the doctor in 2011 after discovering an itchy mole on his back, he had to have his lymph nodes removed from under his arms.
Billy has always been one to wear a big hat and long sleeves no matter what he was doing.
His partner, Ali, and daughter, Caitlin, said he was known among his peers as the sort of bloke that would never ask for help but always be the first to help where he could.
They said this commitment to others also shone through in his passion of polocrosse, when, despite multiple tumors throughout his body, brain surgery and immunotherapy treatment, he still saddled up for the NSW masters team at the Polocrosse Nationals in 2016.
The most recent tumour presented in his chest which was related to the previous radiation, and is now pressing on his windpipe.
Ali and Caitlin said he has now been accepted into a clinical trial in Sydney.
Along with Caitlin's two siblings, Toby and Emily, she and Ali have started a Mycause fundraising page to help with their out-of-pocket expenses for the treatment and everyday life given Billy and Ali are unable to work due to the cancer.
To date they have raised $22,350.
To help Ali and Billy, local stock and station agency AWN Wilks McKean, Wagga Wagga, conducted a cattle drive on Monday at the Wagga Wagga prime cattle sale.
The cattle drive resulted in 36 head being donated from fellow producers throughout the South West Slopes, raising $68,000, with agents, Wagga Wagga City Council and contractors waiving all of their own fees associated with the selling of the cattle.
But the generosity hasn't stopped there, with a black two-year-old gelding, Tumblong Lockdown, by Yaven Spinnaker, being offered today as well at the Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale in Tamworth.
The gelding was listed by vendors, Dan and Viv Lindley, Gundagai, and Alana McDonnell, Tumblong, was purchased for $10,000 by RW Boozman, Wigton, Qld with the proceeds to go towards the cause.
The Fitzgerald family say they have been overwhelmed by the support shown towards them from the broader community and were grateful for the gesture and contributions.
Further donations can made by visiting:
