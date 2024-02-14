BOBEX in-line wire tensioners from Wireman

If a tree falls on the fence, animals make holes in the wire or the new roll of manufactured netting you've just strained has a loose wire, you've got a problem.



Straining individual wires on net fencing without cutting was almost impossible before BOBEX.

And how many times when you're running round the farm do you see a loose top wire but don't have the time to stop and strain it properly.



So you move on with the uncomfortable feeling that you may lose some stock.

FEAR NO MORE - with BOBEX by Wireman you can strain plain or barbed wire and electric braid with ease in seconds, no cutting required!



Strain between the verticals on mesh. And you won't need any special tools either, as a socket, spanner or a shifter can be used to make the strain.

They are the perfect tool to use if you need to get tension quickly on a short run as the minimum wire shortening distance is just 15mm.



A highly effective tool at a really good price, they can also be used to join wire!

No chain strainers? No problem! Keep a few BOBEX in the glove box, you never know when you may need them.

BOBEX wins - 2023 Australian National Field Days NAB Agribusiness Award of Excellence - which recognises new, innovative machinery and equipment designed for use in the Australian agricultural industry and is an acknowledgement that the product meets high criteria standards and is worthy of the attention of primary producers.