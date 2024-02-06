McCarten's win Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition

Justin and Natalie McCarten of Rankin Springs claimed top spot at the 29th Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition with their flock of One Oak blood ewes.
A crowd of 50 people were in attendance to follow the competition on February 2, with perfect weather and a beautiful breeze to keep the flies and dust away.
The competitions judges were James Osborne, sheep and wool specialist with AWN, Deniliquin, Garry Kopp, Towonga Merino stud, Peak Hill, and associate judge Tamara Pabst, AWN wool technical officer, Tottenham, Vic.
Not only did Justin and Natalie McCarten's flock win in the judges opinion but they also won the peoples choice award, beating their previous years success being awarded second place.
The One Oak Poll-blood flock classed by Michael Elmes measured a fibre diameter of 20 micron, also cut an average of 6.1 kilograms per head over a nine month shearing interval with 68 per cent yield, while having a lambing rate of 110 per cent.
The judges said ewes were big, long framey ewes with excellent skins, that were a very even line, with a flexible but very well managed approach.
Incidentally Michael has been the classer for the last 15 winners of the Lake Cargelligo Maiden Merino Ewe Competition.
Betty and Philip Hall, with their Avenel-blood ewes placed second in the competition.
The ewes had a mircon of 19.4 micron and cut 8.6 kilograms per head with a 12 month shearing, with the fleece yielding 66 pc.
The ewes recorded a lambing rate of 103pc.
The judges commented they were the most improved flock with the best wools of the day.
With the flock having good management, expressing great genetics which have led to a well balanced and finished ewe flock.
They also said the ewes were excellent, medium frame wool cutters, with the flock classed by Colin McCrabb.
Maree Stockman with Greg and Linda Thomas, with their flock of Lachlan-blood Merino ewes.
Measuring a fibre diameter of 19-micron, ewes cut nine kilograms of wool per ewe over two six month shearings.
The ewes fleece yielded at 68pc, while also having a 99pc lambing rate.
The flock classed by Glen Rubie, Lachlan Merinos, Forbes, was best presented, with wool type, quality and skin production, while being a good body shape.
The encouragement award was awarded to Jordan and Karyn Hoskinson's flock of One Oak Poll and Kerin Poll- blood ewes.
The ewes 18.8-micron wool cut averaged 6.2kg with an eight month shearing, with 72.6pc yield.
Although the flock is in the middle of transitioning bloodlines, the judges said the family was thinking outside the square with a non mulsed flock, and were well displayed for unclassed ewes.
"All flocks are a credit to the exhibitors and the district," The judges said.
"It was lovely to see some good genetics expressed with a bountiful season."
There have been over 100 millimeters of rain falling in the area over the summer across the district with lucerne and grass pastures looking fresh
The NSW Merino Breeders, Coopers/Allflex and Zytovet offer Genomic flock profiling across all entrants in flock ewe competitions as an added bonus for competitors during this year's competition.
