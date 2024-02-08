The Land
Time for NSW Government to show its cards on water

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated February 9 2024 - 9:03am, first published 6:00am
NSW Irrigators' Council CEO Claire Miller said now is the time for the NSW Government to prove it is genuine. Picture supplied.
NSW Irrigators' Council CEO Claire Miller said now is the time for the NSW Government to prove it is genuine. Picture supplied.

As part of its three-point strategy to recover 450 gigalitres of water for the Murray Darling Basin Plan, the federal Government has called for states to put forward their proposals for new water saving infrastructure projects.

