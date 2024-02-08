Time for NSW Government to show its cards on water

Building critical levees, replacing regulators and removing constraints to improve flows in the Koondrook-Perricoota Forest in Southern NSW;



Improving connectivity between the Murray and Edward Rivers, and other surrounding creeks by constructing new bridges and rock crossings, upgrading levees and access roads, as well as removing barriers to fish movement as part of the Mid-Murray Anabranches Project;



Restoring and enhancing the river habitat across the interconnected Frenchmans Creek and Carrs, Capitts and Bunberoo Creek systems as part of the Lower Murray: Locks 8 and 9 project.



Upgrading regulators in the Yanga and Murray Valley (Millewa) National Parks;



Modernising infrastructure to enable smarter use of water in the Yanco Creek system including replacing water regulators and constructing and restoring fish passages;



Continuing landholder negotiations across all SDLAM projects including Reconnecting River Country which focuses on relaxing or removing some of the constraints or physical barriers impacting the delivery of water for the environment; and

