The Land
Home/News

I Am Invincible leads the pack on sires list

By Virginia Harvey
February 7 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With more than $21.8 million in the bank, I Am Invincible has a huge lead in the Australian general sires list by earnings, which has just passed the halfway mark in the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.