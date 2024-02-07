I Am Invincible leads the pack on sires list

With more than $21.8 million in the bank, I Am Invincible has a huge lead in the Australian general sires list by earnings, which has just passed the halfway mark in the season.
Standing at the Mitchell family's Yarraman Park near Scone, I Am Invincible has had 11 stakes winners this season (as per Arion Pedigrees 4.2), his major contributor being the New Zealand-trained mare Imperatriz, which so far as added $3.65 million to her sire's cache.
Thanks to his brilliant son Think About It, So You Think, which holds court at Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains, is second with $15 million in earnings.
Think About It - trained at Warwick Farm by Joe Pride - bolstered his sire's earnings hugely after winning the $20 million The Everest in October.
The winner of the $5 million ATC Golden Slipper Stakes-G1 at Rosehill next month will play a huge role in deciding which will be crowned champion Australian first-season sire.
Redoute's Choice horse, Alabama Express, which stands at Yulong in Victoria, currently leads by earnings with more than $1 million, but that could easily change after the $2 million Inglis Millennium for juveniles at Randwick this Saturday.
Long-time and well-known Canberra district breeder, trainer and industry participant Neil Osborne has set Beer Baron for the dual-million-dollar event.
Belonging to the first crop of the Newgate Farm Deep Field stallion Cosmic Force, the well-named Beer Baron (produced from the Beautiful Crown mare Ice Cold Crownie) was second in the Inglis Nursery in December at his only start before winning a trial at Goulburn last week.
Australia Day saw Irish-bred and Victorian-based import Royal Meeting secure his first two-year-old winner when Hayasugi - trained by Clinton McDonald at Caulfield, won the MRC Blue Diamond Preview-G3 for fillies. The win also boosted the filly's chances of gaining a start in the Millennium.
Another likely entrant is Brisbane-trained El Morzillo, the Star Witness grey filly selling for $50,000 via Widden Stud at last year's Inglis Classic Yearling Sale.
Buyers, breeders, and passionate industry enthusiasts will flock to Inglis' selling grounds at Riverside, Warwick Farm, for its Australian Easter Yearling Sale in early April to witness the first live foal of mighty mare Winx to be offered for sale.
The filly, produced from Winx and by Coolmore Stud's champion sire Pierro, is touted to bring several million dollars when she graces the sale ring.
While the sale is still two months away, Inglis has been spruiking its incredible quality.
These include other "mouth-watering" lots - a half-sister (by Zoustar) to Golden Slipper winner and young stallion Farnan; a Snitzel half-brother to champion two and three-year-old Militarize; a Shalaa half-sister to $10.2 million earner Private Eye; a Pierata half-brother to Golden Slipper winner Fireburn; and a brother to dual group one winner and northern hemisphere elite performer Artorius.
Then there is all the progeny by Coolmore Stud's high-profile shuttler Wootton Bassett, including a half-brother to last year's Coolmore Stud Stakes-G1 winner Ozzmosis, and a half-brother to the 2022 MRC Thousand Guineas-G1 winner Madame Pommery.
While Without Revenge cemented his place in the $3 million The Big Dance at Randwick in November for Toowoomba co-trainers and mother and son pair Kylie and Corey Geran after winning the Ballina Cup last week, the picnic circuit is about to flare.
Saturday sees the Bedgerebong picnics in full swing for its annual event at its lawn-like racecourse and facilities located about 40 kilometres west of Forbes.
Condobolin picnic races follow on Saturday, February 17, then the Yass picnics on Saturday, February 24.
March is a busy month for picnic racing, which begins at Tottenham on Saturday, March 2, followed by Crookwell and District Amateur Picnic Race Club's meeting at "Funny Hill" on Saturday, March 9, then Ardlethan on Saturday, March 16, the Macquarie Picnics at Trangie and the Tullibigeal picnics both Saturday, March 23, then the Back O'Bourke picnics at Bourke on Sunday, March 31.
Picnics early the next month include Cootamundra and Hillston on April 6.
