The Land
Home/Cropping

US grain report hits Australian prices

By Georgia Campbell, Awb Cargill
February 7 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recent grain prices in Australia have largely been driven by the revisions in the US Department of Agriculture report, with the revision in global corn and wheat markets driving Australian prices lower.
Recent grain prices in Australia have largely been driven by the revisions in the US Department of Agriculture report, with the revision in global corn and wheat markets driving Australian prices lower.

The grain harvest has finally wrapped up across the east coast, with the final headers shutting down in late January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.